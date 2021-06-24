Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

2021 MotoGP Dutch TT – How to watch, session times & more

By Rachit Thukral
Motorsport.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19, Assen returns to the MotoGP calendar this year as the ninth round of the season - and the last before the mid-year break. Marc Marquez claimed a surprise victory in the German Grand Prix last weekend, continuing his unbroken record at the Sachsenring. However, Honda has warned that the Spaniard's victory won't transform its season, insisting it still has several issues to fix on the RC213V.

www.motorsport.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Stoner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motogp#Dutch Tt#Race#Europe#Motogp Dutch Tt#German#Spaniard#Yamaha#Aest#Motogp Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Honda
News Break
Motorsports
Country
India
Country
Japan
News Break
Sports
Related
Motorsportsmotor1.com

Isle of Man TT to be shown live for the first time in 2022

Coverage of every qualifying session and every race over the two weeks of the TT will be broadcast online on a dedicated digital channel, accessible via a live pass. Previously, only highlights of the iconic event had been broadcast. Launching next spring, the digital channel will be the exclusive home...
MotorsportsAsphalt & Rubber

Live Video Coverage and More Is Coming to the Isle of Man TT

If we weren’t living in the time of COVID, we would be wrapping up our coverage of the Isle of Man TT right now, but instead the iconic race sees another year of canceled races because of the global pandemic. The Isle of Man government has been busy planning for...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Monza DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

Monza will mark the first time the DTM will race with GT3 cars, having ditched Class One machinery over the winter following Audi's factory withdrawal from the series. The DTM is aiming to be the fastest GT3 series in the world by exploiting Balance of Performance of regulations to boost the performance of the cars in use.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

2021 Darwin Triple Crown – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

The Top End circuit will be the scene for three 38-lap sprint races to determine the Triple Crown, each requiring mandatory stop for tyres. Those tyres will be an all-new compound too, Supercars debuting its control Dunlop super soft rubber. The tyremaker is predicting the lap time gain will be...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

MotoGP German Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Fresh from winning the Catalunya MotoGP last time out, Oliveira continued to grab the headlines with the fastest lap time in FP2 to take top spot by 0.220 seconds from Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo. FP1 timesheet-topper Marc Marquez, who remains undefeated at the Sachsenring in his MotoGP premier class career, faded...
Motorsportspapernewsnetwork.com

F1 French GP qualifying – Start time, how to watch & more

After his dramatic retirement from the Azerbaijan GP last time out, when his tyre blew out while leading with three laps to go, Verstappen bounced back to go fastest in second practice for Red Bull ahead of FP1 timesheet-topper Bottas by just 0.008 seconds. The Finn, who has swapped chassis...
MotorsportsJalopnik

Relive One Of The Weirdest MotoGP Starts Of All Time

When the MotoGP field lined up for the start of the 2014 German Grand Prix, only nine bikes actually took to the grid, with several empty rows behind Stefan Bradl, who essentially inherited pole position. Another 14 sat at the start of the pit lane, ready to go. If you had just happened to turn on the television to watch this race, you might be wondering what the hell was going on. Let’s relive one of the weirdest MotoGP starts of all time.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Formula 1 French Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Max Verstappen will line up on pole position ahead of Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas after topping qualifying on Saturday. Baku winner Sergio Perez will start fourth in the second Red Bull, with Carlos Sainz the top Ferrari driver in fifth. When is the Formula 1 French Grand...
Sportscyclingtips.com

Tom Dumoulin wins a fourth career Dutch TT title as the Olympics loom

In his second race back after a lengthy hiatus, Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) stormed to his fourth career Dutch national time trial title on Wednesday. The 30-year-old Dutchman rode the 29.6 km course in Emmen in 36:06, 27 seconds faster than Sebastian Langeveld (EF Education-Nippo) and 1:24 than Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma), to secure the win and build his case as an Olympic contender as the Tokyo Games loom.
Motorsportsthebharatexpressnews.com

2021 F1 Styrian GP session times and how to watch

As the middle stage of a triple F1 title, the Styrian GP returns to the F1 calendar for a second year in a row amid the changes imposed by COVID-19. After Max Verstappen’s victory at the French GP, as he rose and passed Lewis Hamilton on the penultimate lap, the Red Bull driver leads the standings to 12 points behind the reigning F1 world champion.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Yamaha WSBK rider Gerloff replaces Morbidelli for Dutch MotoGP

Morbidelli aggravated a pre-existing left knee injury on Tuesday in a training accident and has been ruled out of this weekend’s Assen round. In his place comes American Gerloff, who was drafted in to replace Valentino Rossi in Valencia last year at the factory Yamaha star – only to ride on just the Friday as the nine-time grand prix world champion was cleared to ride from Saturday after passing a COVID test.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Assen MotoGP: Vinales stays on top in FP3, Marquez to Q1

A week after qualifying 21st and finishing last at the Sachsenring in his worst ever MotoGP weekend, Vinales has been in imperious form across the Assen round so far by topping all three practice sessions and easing straight through to Q2. The forecasted rain for FP3 didn’t materialise on Saturday...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Assen MotoGP: Vinales leads Quartararo as Marc Marquez misses Q2 spots

A week after qualifying 21st and finishing last at the Sachsenring in his worst-ever MotoGP weekend, Vinales has been in imperious form across the Assen round so far by topping all three practice sessions and easing straight through to Q2. The forecasted rain for FP3 didn’t materialise on Saturday morning,...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Franco Morbidelli to undergo knee surgery after missing MotoGP Dutch TT

The Italian first injured his knee in a training incident last month, which first became known to the world when he fell practicing a bike swap in Barcelona. Morbidelli admitted during the Germany weekend that he was evaluating surgery, before aggravating the injury to his meniscus and the anterior cruciate further on Tuesday during another training incident.
MotorsportsESPN

Vinales pips Quartararo to Dutch TT pole with record-breaking lap

Yamaha's Maverick Vinales edged out team mate Fabio Quartararo in a late shootout to claim his maiden pole position of the 2021 MotoGP season after both riders smashed the lap record in qualifying at the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday. World championship leader Quartararo looked set to take pole for...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Assen MotoGP qualifying - Start time, how to watch

Yamaha's Maverick Vinales topped both practice sessions at Assen on Friday, bouncing back from his worst showing in MotoGP a week ago at the Sachsenring. Miguel Oliveira was second for KTM ahead of the second Yamaha of championship leader Fabio Quartararo. Marc Marquez finished fourth-quickest for Honda but was fortunate...
SoccerAS.com

Argentina vs Chile: times, TV & how to watch online

Argentina's 2021 Copa America campaign kicks-off in Rio de Janiero as they face Chile in a tough Group A opening match. Brazil is hosting the Copa after CONMEBOL controversially removed Argentina and Colombia as co-hosts due to respective political and covid-19 issues. Despite being one of the country's worst hit...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

F1 Styrian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Fresh from victory at the French GP, Red Bull’s Verstappen topped both free practice sessions on the opening day at the Red Bull Ring, setting the fastest time in FP2 of 1m05.412s to lead former team-mate Ricciardo. Lewis Hamilton would have taken top spot for Mercedes but his 1m05.335s lap...