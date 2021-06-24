2021 MotoGP Dutch TT – How to watch, session times & more
After being cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19, Assen returns to the MotoGP calendar this year as the ninth round of the season - and the last before the mid-year break. Marc Marquez claimed a surprise victory in the German Grand Prix last weekend, continuing his unbroken record at the Sachsenring. However, Honda has warned that the Spaniard's victory won't transform its season, insisting it still has several issues to fix on the RC213V.www.motorsport.com