2021 MotoGP Dutch TT – How to watch, session times & more

When the MotoGP field lined up for the start of the 2014 German Grand Prix, only nine bikes actually took to the grid, with several empty rows behind Stefan Bradl, who essentially inherited pole position. Another 14 sat at the start of the pit lane, ready to go. If you had just happened to turn on the television to watch this race, you might be wondering what the hell was going on. Let’s relive one of the weirdest MotoGP starts of all time.