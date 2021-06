Markets were in a steady upward trend through the week as several encouraging signs about the pace of economic growth in the U.S. and abroad emerged. News of a bipartisan infrastructure deal, as well as signs that consumers may be taking a closer look at spending, provided an additional boost. And, in the eurozone, the economy is following the U.S. and leaving the launch pad as the vaccine rollout catches up and restrictions lift. Let’s take a closer look at some key events from last week and look to the week ahead.