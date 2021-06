The S&P 500 gapped a little bit higher to kick off the trading session on Friday and then continued to go just a bit higher. This is a market that continues to see plenty of reasons to go higher and reach towards the 4400 level. After all, the market does move in 200-point increments, and it makes sense that we would go looking towards that level. At this point, a pullback should offer plenty of support near the 4200 level, especially as the 50-day EMA is reaching towards it. After all, the 50-day EMA is closely followed by technical traders, which make up a huge part of the market now.