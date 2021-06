It's part two of an F1 Triple Header - here's what's *definitely* going to happen. Last week, Formula 1 returned to France for the first time since 2019 and we were treated to a fairly good race overall, I'd say. But enough of that, it doesn't matter anymore. It's all about Styria now. The place where Formula 1 goes racing next and W Series kick starts their new season. So without further ado, here's what we think is going to unfold this weekend...