NZD/USD now moved into a consolidative phase – UOB

By Pablo Piovano
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNZD/USD is forecast to trade between 0.6960 and 0.7105 in the next weeks, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “While we expected NZD to strengthen yesterday, we were of the view that ‘the strong resistance at 0.7050 is unlikely to come under threat’. The subsequent NZD strength exceeded our expectation by a fair bit as it rose to 0.7069. The rapid rise appears to be running ahead of itself but there is room for the advance in NZD to test 0.7075 first before easing. The next resistance at 0.7105 is not expected to come into the picture. On the downside, a break of 0.7015 (minor support is at 0.7030) would indicate that the current upward pressure has eased.”

www.fxstreet.com
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY: Shrinking bets for a move to 111.35 – UOB

A move to the 111.35 level in USD/JPY now seems to be losing traction, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “Our expectations for USD to ‘edge higher’ last Friday was wrong as it dropped to 110.47 before snapping back up. The price actions have resulted in a mixed outlook and USD could trade between 110.50 and 111.00 for today.”
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD sticks to the rangebound theme – UOB

UOB Group’s FX Strategists noted AUD/USD is now seen navigating within the 0.7520-0.7650 range for the time being. 24-hour view: “Last Friday, we highlighted that AUD ‘could edge higher but a sustained rise above 0.7600 is unlikely’. We added, ‘the next resistance is at 0.7620’. Our view was not wrong as AUD rose to 0.7616 before pulling back. Upward pressure has waned and AUD is unlikely to strengthen further. For today, AUD is more likely to trade within a 0.7560/0.7610 range.”
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD vs AUD/NZD and EUR/USD vs AUD/CAD

AUD/NZD serves two purposes in currency markets. First as the top exchange rate in the AUD universe of currency pairs and second as the halfway point between GBP/USD and AUD/USD. Today's AUD/NZD at 1.0732 trades 20 pips below vital 1.0752. AUD/CAD serves two purposes in currency markets. First as the...
MarketsDailyFx

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Consolidating as Key Resistance Holds

A rather subdued start to the week for markets amid a lack of key macro drivers. In turn, major G10 pairs remain in narrow ranges and as volatility (VIX) drifts lower, tight ranges will persist until later in the week, where we have US ISM figures alongside the latest NFP report. AUD/USD has struggled to overcome resistance at 0.7600, while renewed restrictions in NSW, have not helped matters for the Aussie. That said, restrictions are likely to have a limited impact on the Aussie and instead the focus will be on the upcoming monetary policy decision on July 6th in which the expectation is that the three-year yield target will not be moved to the November 2024 bond, thus maintaining the April 2024 bond as the target bond. Alongside this, in light of the recent stellar employment report, there is also a potential for the RBA to sound less dovish regarding the outlook for monetary policy, signalling a rate hike for 2023 as opposed to 2024.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD now seen within the 1.1865/1.2005 range – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group now expect EUR/USD to navigate between 1.1865 and 1.2005 in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “Our expectation for EUR to ‘trade sideways’ was incorrect as it popped to 1.1975 before dropping back down quickly. Despite the advance, upward momentum has barely improved and EUR is unlikely to strengthen further. For today, EUR is more likely to trade between 1.1900 and 1.1950.”
Marketsdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Consolidation Continues Below 1.4000

Last Wednesday’s GBP/USD signals were not triggered, as there was no bearish price action when either of the identified resistance levels were first reached. Trades may only be taken before 5pm London time today. Short Trade Ideas. Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 time frame...
CurrenciesDailyFx

USD Dollar Outlook, Momentum Fading? USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP

US Dollar, USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR – ASEAN Technical Analysis. The US Dollar’s momentum against ASEAN currencies slowed. USD/SGD approaching key resistance, USD/THB could climb. USD/IDR attempting to extend gains, USD/PHP consolidating. Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook. The US Dollar paused its advance against the Singapore Dollar this past week, with...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY: US 10-year real yields above 1.50% supports the upside – OCBC

On the first day of a big week, USD/JPY drops towards 110.50 amid falling yields. Nevertheless, strategists at OCBC Bank still favour the USD against the JPY as the dollar probably draws positive support on net from the yield space. “110.50/60 limited downside moves, with 111.00/20 capping bounces.”. “Should the...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Further consolidation seems likely

EUR/USD keeps business below the 200-day SMA so far. The pair tracks the generalized side-lined mood in the global markets. ECB’s Lagarde and US Nonfarm Payrolls will take centre stage. EUR/USD has started the week in the same consolidative mood that ended the previous one, and always navigating the area...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD stays side-lined in the 1.3820-1.4020 range – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, Cable is forecast to keep the consolidative mood unchanged for the time being, likely between 1.3820 and 1.4020. 24-hoour view: “While we highlighted last Friday that ‘risk remains on the downside’, we held the view that ‘any weakness is unlikely to break the support at 1.3860’. Our view was not wrong as GBP dropped to a low of 1.3870. Downward momentum has improved a tad and for today, GBP could dip below 1.3860 but the major support at 1.3820 is not expected to come under threat (there is another support at 1.3840). Resistance is at 1.3915 followed by 1.3940.”
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/THB points to further consolidation – UOB

Quek Ser Leang at UOB Group’s Global Economics & Markets Research noted USD/THB is seen within the 31.60-32.10 range for the time being. “We highlighted last Monday that ‘a break of the year-to-date high at 31.60 would not be surprising but the next resistance at 31.75 could be out of reach within this week’.
CurrenciesForexTV.com

Looking for a sustained move higher in GBP/NZD [Video]

EUR/USD is advancing towards 1.1950, as the US dollar eases despite a cautious market mood. Traders reassess inflation fears following Friday’s US PCE data. Fedspeak eyed amid a light docket. GBP/USD …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Currenciesbabypips.com

Trade Watchlist: Short Fib Setup On EUR/USD?

After a swift run lower in June, EUR/USD was in consolidation mode last week. With top tier economic data from the U.S. coming soon, is this a setup for another momentum move?. Two weeks ago, we checked out a longer-term opportunity in EUR/USD to short on the potential of the Fed to hint at tapering pandemic stimulus measures. It looks like that’s playing out nicely so far after the Fed hinted at moving interest rate hikes forward to 2023, but that moved stalled quite a bit last week.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in tight range above 1.1900

EUR/USD fell to a fresh six-day low on Monday. Market action remains choppy in the absence of fundamental drivers. US Dollar Index remains on track to close flat below 92.00. The EUR/USD pair drooped to its lowest level since June 22 at 1.1903 on Monday but didn't have a difficult time erasing a portion of its daily losses. As of writing, the pair was down 0.05% on a daily basis at 1.1926.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD outlook: Bearish bias below thick daily cloud

The Euro remains in a choppy mode as the action stays capped under thick daily cloud, with long upper shadow on Friday’s candle pointing to strong upside rejection and keeping the downside vulnerable. Bearish setup of daily moving averages, persisting negative momentum and the price action weighed by thick daily...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY jumps to 111.00 neighbourhood, fresh session tops

USD/JPY caught some fresh bids on Monday amid the emergence of some USD buying. Bulls seemed unaffected by sliding US bond yields and the prevalent cautious mood. A sustained move beyond YTD tops will set the stage for a further appreciating move. The USD/JPY pair spiked to fresh daily tops...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD now moved into a 0.7520-0.7650 range – UOB

According to UOB Group’s FX Strategists, the negative phase in AUD/USD seems to have ended. 24-hour view: “Yesterday, we held the view that AUD ‘is unlikely to strengthen much further’ and we expected it to ‘trade between 0.7535 and 0.7595’. AUD subsequently traded within a narrower range than expected (0.7566/0.7592) before closing little changed at 0.7583 (+0.09%). The underlying tone has improved somewhat and AUD could edge higher but a sustained rise above 0.7600 is unlikely (next resistance is at 0.7620). Support is 0.7565 followed by 0.7545.”
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD looks side-lined near term – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, Cable is still predicted to navigate within the 1.3820-1.4020 range in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday ‘upward pressure is beginning to ease and GBP is unlikely to strengthen much further’ and we expected GBP to ‘trade between 1.3930 and 1.4005’. We did not anticipate the rapid drop to 1.3889. The risk for GBP remains on the downside but any weakness is unlikely to break the support at 1.3860 (minor support is at 1.3890). Resistance is at 1.3945 followed by 1.3970.”
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD: Trading recommendations

Trading above the key support levels 0.6840, 0.7025, NZD/USD remains in the bull market zone. The breakdown of the important short-term resistance level 0.7054 indicated the end of the downward correction and became a signal for the resumption of long positions in NZD/USD. After the breakdown of the resistance levels...