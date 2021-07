PHX wins series 4-2 With a chance at the NBA Finals on the line, Chris Paul led the Suns to a blowout Game 6 win over the Clippers. Paul dropped 41 points on 16-for-24 shooting and chipped in eight assists and three steals in arguably one of his greatest performances of all time. This will be Paul’s first-ever trip to the NBA Finals in his 16-year career. Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton both had strong outings as well. Booker scored 22 points and Ayton had 16 to go along with 17 rebounds.