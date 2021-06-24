Cancel
Kentucky State

Independence Bank ranks 2nd in Kentucky's 'Best Places to work'

By Christie Netherton Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 5 days ago

Independence Bank ranked second in Kentucky for the “Best Places to Work” by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management.

2021 marks the 17th annual rankings, presented by Lifestyle Health Plans.

This is the 13th year Independence Bank has been among the Kentucky “Best Places to Work” rankings. The bank has participated in the rankings for 15 years, according to Daviess County President Nick Oller.

“Our best ranking that we’ve ever had was fourth place and so to be able to rank second last week was just exceptional,” he said. “It just goes back to our culture that we have here at the bank. It’s really no accident, by any means, that we cultivate employees that love being a part of our community; they enjoy giving back to our community.”

The selection process, managed by Best Companies Group, is based on an assessment of the company’s employee policies and procedures accounting for 25% of the total score. The other 75% comes from the results of an internal employee survey.

The Best Places competition is a multi-year initiative designed to motivate companies in the commonwealth to focus, measure and move their workplace environments toward excellence.

Independence Bank joins Kentucky Lottery Corporation, University of Louisville Health and Shelbyville Hospital in the medium-sized company category.

Independence Bank currently has more than 400 employees.

“We dedicate a lot of time and resources ensuring our employees are heard. They are, after all, owners of the Bank through our ESOP program,” said Chris Reid, bank chairman and CEO. “We ask every employee what they would like to see us never change, what needs to be adjusted and future projects for consideration each year and create our business plan based on what they have to say.”

Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360

Owensboro, KY
