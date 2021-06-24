Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Clarice Season 1 Episode 13

TV Fanatic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViCAP and Ardelia try to comprehend why Tyson would traffic foreign women for his father. Because of Clarice's sympathy for Tyson, Krendler decides they must monitor her. After ignoring her pager, Clarice admits what she'd remembered about her father to Tyson. She then sees the message "Tyson = Suspect." After a heated battle, Nils' goons abduct Clarice. Ardelia finds Clarice's broken necklace. Clarice is taken to the animal-testing facility where the trafficked women are being held. Hagen is shutting down the facility and having the women killed. Esquivel roughs up a Ranger turned mercenary to get the address where Clarice is being held. Clarice tries to spark an escape among the captive women. Tyson comes for Clarice. Hagen tells Tyson he must kill Clarice to prove his loyalty. Ruth gives the OK for ViCAP to raid without a warrant. Hagen insists on taking "the children" even as the raid begins. While he's distracted, Clarice runs. In a lab, she finds human embryos in jars, Hagen's children. Clarice reveals that Tyson's mother was one of the women Hagen impregnated against their wills and that Hagen killed Ty's mother. Krendler gets shot in a firefight. Tyson shoots Hagen multiple times and his body falls into his "children." The hostages run out of the facility. Seeing his dismal future, Tyson shoots himself. Ardelia finds Clarice. Clarke and Tripathi sit vigil at Krendler's bedside. Ruth appoints a special prosecutor to go after politicians who obstructed the Alastor investigation. Clarice visits Catherine at her institution. Clarice recalls her mother protecting her from her father by sending Clarice away. Clarice realizes she has been mad at her mother for decades for no reason. Catherine comforts her. Herman places Ardelia on administrative leave. Esquivel reports himself. Clarice drives home to visit her mother.

www.tvfanatic.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hostages#Captive Women
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 21 Review: Nachalo

That actually did a pretty impressive job of tying things up. Red and, what, virtual reality took Liz on a walk down Memory Lane on The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 21. And once again Raymond proclaimed, "One day this will all be yours" and Liz again rudely rejected it. Some...
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

iCarly Season 1 Episode 4 Review: iGotYourBack

Best friends quarrel in iGotYourBack, forcing Carly to question whether or not she and Harper really know each other. The humor was spot-on and delightfully improved on the established style shown in the previous episodes. iCarly Season 1 Episode 4 also fulfilled the promise of adult situations in the new...
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 6 Episode 10 Online

Watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 6 Episode 10 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? S6E10 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. Episode Details. On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 6...
TV Seriesspoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Have The Lambs Been Silenced?: Clarice Season 2 Most Likely Doomed

It appears that a season 2 of the Clarice Starling series may not happen after all. The spinoff series that stars Rebecca Breeds as the character may have lost its new home. Initially the second season was going to go to CBS but due to low viewership and a lack of serious interest, the show was going to jump to Paramount+ streaming. Now it looks like those plans are out the window which will mean there will be no further episodes of the latest in a long line of Silence of the Lambs sequels, prequels, and TV series. The show had a hard time maintaining numbers on CBS but did very well on Paramount+, hence the change in outlet.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

All American Season 3 Episode 16 Review: No Opp Left Behind

Patience's heart was in the right place. But Friendsgiving at Layla's mansion was an event with uneven results on All American Season 3 Episode 16. That wasn't the only tension in Beverly Hills and Crenshaw, as there was plenty to go around. Kudos to Patience for trying to do something...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Clarice season 2: Is it renewed, canceled on CBS, Paramount+?

Following tonight’s big finale on CBS, is there any path forward insofar as a Clarice season 2 goes? Will the show end up getting canceled?. To call this situation “complicated” still does not feel like doing it proper justice, but here is what we know for the time being. Recently, the Silence of the Lambs follow-up had a good chance of being shipped over to Paramount+ after a season at the network. However, talks eventually broke down between the streaming service and studio MGM; because of that, the show is now left without a home. Technically Clarice has not been officially canceled, but we’d say right now that it’s fairly unlikely that it comes back for more episodes.
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

‘The Boys’ Showrunner Advertises Third Season Episode

The “herogasm” storyline will be making its way to the Amazon Prime show The Boys, according to Comicbook. Based on the comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys follows influential superheroes as they venture to unveil the truth of the multibillion-dollar conglomerate – Seven and Vought – that manages the heroes and covers up their secrets.
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Clarice Season 2 Negotiation Collapse Threatens to Permanently Silence the Lambs at Paramount+

While the Silence of The Lambs spin-off series Clarice didn't receive the best reviews from critics, a month ago it looked like the series was going to be saved from the chopping block by making a move from CBS to Paramount+, with the show being promised a long run. However, it looks like the negotiations between parties have met a sticking point that could see the series meet a premature end after all.
TV Seriesculturedvultures.com

Loki: Season 1 – Episode 2 ‘The Variant’ REVIEW

In the previous episode, I had an ardent wish for things to move a bit faster. Our antagonist was still in the shadows, and the world of the TVA (Time Variance Agency) was still very new to us viewers. Things feel more familiar this week, and the show continues to wow with excellent set design, creating this sense of infinity in the way the buildings and structures seem to go on forever. It feels very sci-fi and futuristic, even though the TVA has existed since the beginning of time.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Yellowstone season 4: The case for an extended premiere episode

We know that there is a Yellowstone season 4 coming to Paramount Network eventually. What’s the operative word there? Of course, it’s “eventually.” The reality is that we’re going to be waiting a good while to see what’s coming up next. Are there some ways that the network can make...
TV Serieshallmarkchannel.com

Recap: The Wishes - Season 7 - Episode 6

Cassie, Abigail and Joy make a wish at the well. Just as Joy wishes there was another amulet, Abigail’s ring falls in. There is no splash, since luckily it is caught by a bucket inside the well. The bucket has many coins in it - unfulfilled wishes. Cassie dumps them into the water.
TV & VideosNME

Killer Mike to appear in ‘Ozark’ season four episode

Killer Mike will appear in an episode of Ozark‘s upcoming fourth and final season. As Billboard reports, the Run the Jewels member – real name Michael Render – will make a cameo in an episode of the series, sharing a scene with Julia Garner. “I went from waiting to find...
TV SeriesDecider

‘Bosch’ Season 7

Amazon’s hit series Bosch has returned for its seventh and final season! How do I know that? Because I literally just watched all 68 episodes of the series in four days! Season 7 revolves around Detective Harry Bosch’s (Titus Welliver) investigation of a high-profile arson case that claims the life of a 10-year-old girl. Based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novel “The Burning Room” and the real arson case that inspired it, the new season proves that Bosch just keeps getting better with age.
Celebritiessoapsindepth.com

Kimberly J. Brown Says Goodbye to GENERAL HOSPITAL

While GENERAL HOSPITAL hasn’t actually shown the final fate of the fake Nurse Chloe Jennings (let alone reveal her real name!), Kimberly J. Brown appears to have finished her run on the soap as she took to social media to look back at the experience. “Being on GH was a total blast,” she declared. “And the definite icing on the cake was working with Kirsten Storms (Maxie).”