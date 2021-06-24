Why Women Kill Season 2 Episode 5

For a show with such a unified sense of style—nary a misstep when it comes to costumes, decoration, or overall setting—Why Women Kill has a tough time tying together its various storylines. (Yes, I say that under a picture of one of Rita’s many rooms, this one filled with stuffed wild cats, so on the nose that I loved it.) Part of the “problem” is that its two female leads—Allison Tolman (Alma) and Lana Parrilla (Rita)—are so sensational, that any scene involving the two of them is such a treat, it just leaves the viewer wanting more. Last week, Rita and Alma opened up to each other about the surprising wants and insecurities they have in common. But that brief truce was dashed when Rita realized that Alma’s daughter Dee was the same woman Scooter cheated on her with. We saw Rita’s cruelty reach devastating new heights this episode, and while Alma isn’t at her same strength level yet, we can likely look forward to Alma stretching her newfound evil wings over the latter half of the season.