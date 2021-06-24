Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Why Women Kill Season 2 Episode 5

TV Fanatic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy Women Kill Season 2 Episode 5 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!

www.tvfanatic.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Why Women Kill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 21 Review: Nachalo

That actually did a pretty impressive job of tying things up. Red and, what, virtual reality took Liz on a walk down Memory Lane on The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 21. And once again Raymond proclaimed, "One day this will all be yours" and Liz again rudely rejected it. Some...
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Watch The Bachelorette Online: Season 17 Episode 2

Did the races make the race for Kate's heart more intense?. On The Bachelorette Season 17 Episode 2, the 23 men still in the process realized they had to go to extreme lengths to show Kate why she should give them a chance. Katie was given some power in the...
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

‘The Boys’ Showrunner Advertises Third Season Episode

The “herogasm” storyline will be making its way to the Amazon Prime show The Boys, according to Comicbook. Based on the comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys follows influential superheroes as they venture to unveil the truth of the multibillion-dollar conglomerate – Seven and Vought – that manages the heroes and covers up their secrets.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

The Flash Season 7 Episode 13 Review: Masquerade

It seems as though The Flash is going to focus on character-driven episodes, instead of plot-driven ones, for the foreseeable future. After gaining Cisco's job, Chester was immediately put to the test when Cecile was possessed by a golden mask on The Flash Season 7 Episode 13. And Cecile was...
TV & VideosA.V. Club

Why Women Kill explores the gap between what you want and what you have

There’s an interesting through line in this week’s Why Women Kill, and it can be summed up in Alma’s efforts to transform her home from a cozy but drab house into one worthy of envy: the gaping difference between who you are and who you yearn to be. It’s an important distinction not just for the characters here but honestly, for a lot of people—but a recognition between Rita and Alma that they’re both searching leads to a surprising connection between the pair.
TV Serieslrmonline.com

Cynthia Quiles On Being Part of Cast of Paramount+’s Why Women Kill Season Two [Exclusive Interview]

Cynthia Quiles in Why Women Kill – courtesy Paramount+. It was a dream role on a perfect television series for Cynthia Quiles. She gets to transport in time to 1949 on the set of Paramount+’s Why Women Kill with the dresses, hair, and turn-back-the-clock production set. Not to mention, she was able to work with a wonderful cast with Allison Tolman and Lana Parrilla under the series creator Marc Cherry for season two.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Us Review: Episode 1 (Season 1 Episode 1)

A mini-series beginning with the end of a marriage is bound to go on some exciting and potentially emotional twists and turns, and that’s what happens on Us Season 1 Episode 1. There’s plenty to mine as Douglas and Connie come to terms with the end of their marriage, confusion,...
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Why Women Kill’s enviable female rivalry heats up

For a show with such a unified sense of style—nary a misstep when it comes to costumes, decoration, or overall setting—Why Women Kill has a tough time tying together its various storylines. (Yes, I say that under a picture of one of Rita’s many rooms, this one filled with stuffed wild cats, so on the nose that I loved it.) Part of the “problem” is that its two female leads—Allison Tolman (Alma) and Lana Parrilla (Rita)—are so sensational, that any scene involving the two of them is such a treat, it just leaves the viewer wanting more. Last week, Rita and Alma opened up to each other about the surprising wants and insecurities they have in common. But that brief truce was dashed when Rita realized that Alma’s daughter Dee was the same woman Scooter cheated on her with. We saw Rita’s cruelty reach devastating new heights this episode, and while Alma isn’t at her same strength level yet, we can likely look forward to Alma stretching her newfound evil wings over the latter half of the season.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

iCarly Season 1 Episode 4 Review: iGotYourBack

Best friends quarrel in iGotYourBack, forcing Carly to question whether or not she and Harper really know each other. The humor was spot-on and delightfully improved on the established style shown in the previous episodes. iCarly Season 1 Episode 4 also fulfilled the promise of adult situations in the new...
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 8 Online

Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 8 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the DC's Legends of Tomorrow S6E8 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. Episode Details. On DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 8, with everyone finally back...
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

All American Season 3 Episode 16 Review: No Opp Left Behind

Patience's heart was in the right place. But Friendsgiving at Layla's mansion was an event with uneven results on All American Season 3 Episode 16. That wasn't the only tension in Beverly Hills and Crenshaw, as there was plenty to go around. Kudos to Patience for trying to do something...
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 6 Episode 10 Online

Watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 6 Episode 10 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? S6E10 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. Episode Details. On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 6...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Yellowstone season 4: The case for an extended premiere episode

We know that there is a Yellowstone season 4 coming to Paramount Network eventually. What’s the operative word there? Of course, it’s “eventually.” The reality is that we’re going to be waiting a good while to see what’s coming up next. Are there some ways that the network can make...
TV Seriesculturedvultures.com

Loki: Season 1 – Episode 2 ‘The Variant’ REVIEW

In the previous episode, I had an ardent wish for things to move a bit faster. Our antagonist was still in the shadows, and the world of the TVA (Time Variance Agency) was still very new to us viewers. Things feel more familiar this week, and the show continues to wow with excellent set design, creating this sense of infinity in the way the buildings and structures seem to go on forever. It feels very sci-fi and futuristic, even though the TVA has existed since the beginning of time.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why All The Blacklist Fans Definitely Need To Watch The Final Two Episodes Of Season 8

Over the course of the past eight seasons, I don't think any fans of The Blacklist would have referred to the NBC drama as being an open book when it comes to the various mysteries surrounding James Spader's Red Reddington (so to speak) and Megan Boone's Liz Keen. But it looks like the twisty series is actually going to give audiences some long-anticipated answers as Season 8 comes to a close, so this is definitely the time when everyone who's ever watched The Blacklist needs to come back to see how things play out.
TV Seriesgranthshala.com

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: An Episode in Season 2 Foreshadowed Why Nick and June Kissed in Front of Fred

Season 4 finale story of the maidIn the episode “The Jungle,” premiering on Hulu on June 16, June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) and Nick Blaine (Max Minghella) share a kiss in front of Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes). While some of The Kiss Season 2 may seem out of place for an episode story of the maid Exactly the future hints at why Nick and June decided to kiss in front of Fred.