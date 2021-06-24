Seattle U launches program that allows freshmen to start school abroad

Bothell-based Athira Pharma has placed CEO Leen Kawas on temporary leave as the company reviews actions stemming from her doctoral research at Washington State University. The company didn't specify what about Kawas' research it was investigating in its release, but it said an independent special committee formed by the board will lead the review. Athira added that it won't comment further on the matter until after the review, and Kawas will remain on the board.