Seattle, WA

Seattle U launches program that allows freshmen to start school abroad

By Alex Halverson
Puget Sound Business Journal
 4 days ago
The university developed the program with partner Verto Education in part because of an uptick in students requesting to defer their freshman year.

Puget Sound Business Journal

The Puget Sound Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

