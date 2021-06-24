Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Melco’s roller coaster ride returns home

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zobb1_0adnTYZU00
Lawrence Ho, chairman and CEO of Melco International, also chairman and CEO of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, speaks during a Reuters interview in Hong Kong, China June 2, 2017.

HONG KONG, June 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Melco International Development (0200.HK) will invest 1.85 billion yuan ($286 million) building a theme park in China’s Guangdong. It’s the Macau-based casino operator’s latest bet on geographic diversification. Last year, founder Lawrence Ho shelved plans for a stake in Australia’s Crown Resorts (CWN.AX). He is also trying his luck in Japan, though the pandemic has delayed the bidding process.

His latest effort is just 38km from Macau. The Hong Kong listco will own the assets, not the U.S.-listed $8 billion operating company that controls its casinos. That will play well with regulators when the world’s largest gambling hub starts the rebidding process for licences in 2022: They want operators expanding beyond baccarat into family-friendly activities and forging stronger ties with the mainland and Greater Bay Area. The investment could be a success in its own right, too. Although a 2025 completion date means it may miss a post-pandemic craze for amusement parks , China’s domestic tourism is growing fast read more . (By Katrina Hamlin)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Schwarzman’s double tax speak

VW makes pricey joyride with Europcar bid

White House pitches America First 2.0

SoftBank’s buyback magic wears thin

Heineken pours manageable froth on India tipple

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Reuters

Reuters

383
Followers
167K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Melco#Roller Coaster#Domestic Tourism#Global Finance#Vw#Europcar#White House#Softbank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
China
Related
Economymarketplace.org

In London’s Borough Market, importing is a “roller coaster” after Brexit

When leaders from the G-7 met over the weekend in Cornwall, England, one of the “meatiest” issues revolved around trade disputes between the United Kingdom and the European Union. Despite the former departing the latter at the start of the year, ongoing issues remain, particularly regarding the Northern Ireland border.
Industrymarketcapitalize.com

Crypto and Crude takes off after enjoying a roller coaster ride

This week’s positive U.S. PMI figures have boosted crude oil prices, indicating that production was strong in May. The ISM and IHS Markit data estimates were both exceeded, emphasising the sector’s strength. Despite OPEC’s agreement to gradually reduce production cuts in the future, price action has continued to rise. Price...
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

‘This means war’: China warns US over military ties with Taipei

China on Wednesday warned the United States over increasing military contacts with Taiwan saying that seeking independence of Taiwan means ‘war’. China defense ministry spokesperson Ren Guoqiang said that China believes in its complete reunification and expressed Beijing’s opposition towards Washington-Taipei military ties. Guoqiang said that China remains firmly opposed...
Cars19fortyfive.com

K2 Black Panther: The Most Expensive (And Most Lethal?) Tank on Earth

According to the Guinness World Records organization, the indigenously-developed K2 Black Panther tank is the most expensive tank in the world at $8.5 million dollars. This is for a good reason though: the K2 has a number of features that make it incredibly capable–and quite deadly on the battlefield. On-road/Off-road/Underwater:
RecipesPosted by
Reuters

With 3D printed 'steaks', Spanish startup eyes the mass market

BARCELONA (Reuters) - As demand for plant-based alternatives to meat rises, Barcelona-based startup Novameat is using its 3D printing technology to manufacture vegetarian “steaks” that it hopes will reach the mass market next year. Novameat plans to sell its “steaks” directly to consumers and to businesses such as restaurants interested...
TechnologyPosted by
Reuters

LegalZoom’s $70,000 hourly rate

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - When it comes to lawyers, time is money. That was the fundamental premise that fueled LegalZoom.com, the online platform that helps people do everything from file for divorce to change a name in an easier and cheaper manner. It is now seeking a more than $5 billion valuation here in its initial public offering this week, a more than 10-fold increase on its worth after it aborted an earlier IPO attempt that began in 2012.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Orange sees role for Huawei in 5G Africa rollout

BARCELONA, June 29 (Reuters) - Orange, France’s largest telecoms firm, will avoid using equipment from Chinese vendors when developing Europe’s 5G networks, opting for suppliers such as Ericsson and Nokia instead, its chief executive said. But the company sees no issue in working with Huawei in Africa, where the Chinese...
InternetPosted by
Reuters

Twitter faces three police cases amid growing challenges in India

LUCKNOW, India, June 29 (Reuters) - Police in India have registered three new cases against Twitter Inc(TWTR.N) for allegedly hurting sentiments and promoting child pornography, marking an escalation in the row between the U.S. firm and Indian authorities. Police in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have named...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Musk says total investments in Starlink to reach $20-$30 billion

BARCELONA, June 29 (Reuters) - Elon Musk said on Tuesday that total investments in Starlink would reach between $5 billion and $10 billion before the satellite internet venture achieves positive cash flow. Over the lifetime of the project, total investments could run to $20-$30 billion, the Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) CEO...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

India cuts import tax on crude palm oil to 10%

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India on Tuesday cut import tax on crude palm oil to 10% from 15% for three months, the government said in a statement. The new duty would be effective from June 30, the statement said. The world’s biggest importer of vegetable oils has been struggling to bring...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

EU air passenger rights not protected during pandemic, auditors say

BRUSSELS, June 29 (Reuters) - European airline passenger rights, which include carriers' legal obligation to pay refunds for cancelled flights, have not been safeguarded during the COVID-19 pandemic, an EU report released on Tuesday said. The European Court of Auditors (ECA) found that in virtually all cases airlines were able...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

UK records 20,479 new COVID-19 cases, 23 new deaths

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Britain reported on Tuesday 20,479 new COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official government data showed. That compared to 22,868 cases and 3 deaths reported a day earlier. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Musk ready to invest as much as $30 billion in Starlink

BARCELONA, June 29 (Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Tuesday that his Starlink venture was growing quickly as he forecast total investment costs in the satellite internet business at between $20 billion and $30 billion. The Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) CEO and founder of SpaceX, a rocket ship venture...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Vale to invest C$150 million to extend life of Manitoba operations

(Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale said on Tuesday it will invest C$150 million ($121.15 million) to extend current mining activities in the Thompson, Manitoba province of Canada by 10 years. “This is the largest single investment we have made in our Thompson operations in the past two decades,” Vale’s Executive...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Financial sector faces heavier burden in EU climate plans, sources say

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - The European Union is considering a wide range of measures to bring the bloc’s financial sector into line with its climate plans, sources who have seen a European Commission strategy paper told Reuters. The document outlines several actions including combating so-called greenwashing of investments, setting...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Tech stocks propel S&P 500, Nasdaq to fresh highs

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Textron gains as brokerage upgrades to ‘overweight’. * Indexes up: Dow 0.14%, S&P 0.11%, Nasdaq 0.18% (Updates prices, graphic) June 29 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 hit a...