Justin Timberlake: 'After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time'

By Lisa Respers France, CNN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears once declared Justin Timberlake her great love and on Wednesday he showed her love after she spoke out during her conservatorship hearing. Timberlake took to his verified Twitter account to say, "After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time." The pair famously...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
