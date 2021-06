Glennda Testone has spent more than a decade as executive director of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center, but the pandemic posed a challenge unlike any she'd ever experienced. The West Village nonprofit raced to digitize its programming, knowing the community it serves was likely to be among the most vulnerable. It experienced surging demand for counseling and substance-use treatment and recovery services. Coming out of the crisis, Testone says, steps must be taken toward addressing the disparities in the LGBTQ community's access to health care.