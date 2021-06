Once it came to terms with the initial shock of the pandemic lockdown in March 2020, along with the cancellation of a widely anticipated season to be led by Maestro Riccardo Muti, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra began devising a great deal of high-level, ingeniously imagined virtual programming. It even developed clever ways to get reduced ensembles of its superb musicians back onstage at Orchestra Hall (albeit without a live audience). And then, for the past several weeks, it even opened its doors to a masked and radically distanced live audience for a series of three very different but uniformly exceptional concerts featuring less scaled-down ensembles that were vivid reminders of all we have been missing — including the sound of applause.