FIFA

Suspended head of referees at Haitian FA denies plotting to kill journalist

The Guardian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe suspended vice-president and head of referees at the Haitian Football Federation has denied claims of attempting to arrange the killing of a journalist. Rosnick Grant, a former international referee who was provisionally suspended from all football-related activities by Fifa’s Ethics Committee in February as it continues to investigate allegations of sexual abuse, was summoned by the local magistrate in Croix-des-Bouquets after a complaint was made against him.

www.theguardian.com
#Haitian#Sexual Abuse#Referees#Ethics Committee#Guardian#Fhf
