Suspended head of referees at Haitian FA denies plotting to kill journalist

RIGHTS activists and torture victims on the occasion of International Day in Support of Victims of Torture on Saturday expressed serious concern about the impunity enjoyed by errant law enforcers. There are reasons for concern as 19 people reportedly fell victim to custodial torture in 2020. Since the enactment of the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention) Act 2013, as Odhikar says, at least 54 people have died from custodial torture, but there is only one instance of conviction. In September 2020, in the first known judgement under the act, a court in Dhaka found three police officers guilty of custodial torture. In most cases of custodial torture, victims and their family hesitated to seek legal redress as it would mean further harassment and intimidation. It becomes a long battle against the official narrative and denial of torture as is evidenced in the latest case of custodial torture in Chattogram. On June 16, a former leader of Jatiyatabadi Chatra Dal, as the family claims, was detained and shot in the leg, but the police claim that it was an incident of ‘gunfight’ and three police officers were also injured. In the absence of credible investigations leading to appropriate action, a culture of impunity contributing to declining public trust in the legal system prevails.