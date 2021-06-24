With age, insufficient tryptophan alters gut microbiota, increases inflammation

A yeast strain engineered to regulate levels of pathogenic metabolites in the gut provides protection against colitis in mouse models. Once thought to be an autoimmune disorder, the inflammatory bowel diseases (IBDs) that encompass Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis are characterized by an inappropriate inflammatory response directed against resident intestinal bacteria6. The trillions of commensal bacteria that reside largely in the gastrointestinal tract are the best characterized of the panoply of microbes (including bacteriophages, viruses and fungi) that colonize the skin and mucosal surfaces. In the gut, commensal bacteria and their metabolites play a critical role in the maintenance of homeostasis amid the constant onslaught of potentially inflammatory microbial stimuli. Multiple factors, including host genetics, the environment and 21st-century lifestyle habits have converged to alter the commensal microbiome and initiate inflammatory immune reactivity in IBD and other non-communicable diseases whose prevalence is also increasing7. This microbial imbalance or ‘dysbiosis’ perpetuates a chronic inflammatory state in IBD in which the intestinal environment is remodeled to select pro-inflammatory immune cells and bacterial inhabitants that further sustain activation of the immune system8. Current therapeutic interventions aim to derail the inflammatory response through targeted inhibition of key immune players. Several broadly immunosuppressive biologic agents are available for the treatment of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, but most patients fail to respond9. Therefore, safe and effective therapies for IBD represent an unmet clinical need.