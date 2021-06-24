Cancel
With age, insufficient tryptophan alters gut microbiota, increases inflammation

By Science X staff
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith age, a diet lacking in the essential amino acid tryptophan—which has a key role in our mood, energy level and immune response—makes the gut microbiome less protective and increases inflammation body-wide, investigators report. In a normally reciprocal relationship that appears to go awry with age, sufficient tryptophan, which we...

medicalxpress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tryptophan#Bacteria#Gut Microbiota#Calories#Diet#Center For Healthy Aging#Blautia
Chronic Gut Inflammation Associated With Onset of Parkinson Disease

Chronic gut inflammation may initiate processes in the body that give rise to Parkinson disease, according to a study published in Free Neuropathology. The results of the study are consistent with several large-scale epidemiological studies that show an association between Parkinson and inflammatory bowel diseases, such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn disease.
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Bisphenol A enhances systemic inflammatory response in patients with gut barrier translocation of dysbiotic microbiota products.

Endocrine disruption in Crohn's disease: Bisphenol A enhances systemic inflammatory response in patients with gut barrier translocation of dysbiotic microbiota products. Raquel Linares, Mariana F Fernández, Ana Gutiérrez, Rocío García-Villalba, Beatriz Suárez, Pedro Zapater, José Alberto Martínez-Blázquez, Esther Caparrós, Francisco A Tomás-Barberán, Rubén Francés. Article Affiliation:. Raquel Linares. Abstract:. The...
Diseases & Treatmentsparkinsonsnewstoday.com

Gut Inflammation Linked to Brain Disease Onset in Preclinical Study

Gut inflammation could play a critical role in the onset and progression of Parkinson’s disease, a preclinical study shows. Specifically, this type of inflammation triggered the accumulation of alpha-synuclein protein clumps in the nerves lining the colon of a mouse model of Parkinson’s, say scientists from Van Andel Institute in Michigan and Roche Pharma Research in Switzerland. Eventually, disease-causing alpha-synuclein occurred in the brain, leading to the loss of cells that produce dopamine, the underlying cause of Parkinson’s symptoms.
ScienceNIH Director's Blog

Endogenous retroviruses promote homeostatic and inflammatory responses to the microbiota

The microbiota plays a fundamental role in regulating host immunity. However, the processes involved in the initiation and regulation of immunity to the microbiota remain largely unknown. Here, we show that the skin microbiota promotes the discrete expression of defined endogenous retroviruses (ERVs). Keratinocyte-intrinsic responses to ERVs depended on cyclic GMP-AMP synthase (cGAS)/stimulator of interferon genes protein (STING) signaling and promoted the induction of commensal-specific T cells. Inhibition of ERV reverse transcription significantly impacted these responses, resulting in impaired immunity to the microbiota and its associated tissue repair function. Conversely, a lipid-enriched diet primed the skin for heightened ERV- expression in response to commensal colonization, leading to increased immune responses and tissue inflammation. Together, our results support the idea that the host may have co-opted its endogenous virome as a means to communicate with the exogenous microbiota, resulting in a multi-kingdom dialog that controls both tissue homeostasis and inflammation.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Chronic inflammation causes aging of the pituitary gland

Stem cell biologist Hugo Vankelecom (KU Leuven) and his colleagues have discovered that the pituitary gland in mice ages as the result of an age-related form of chronic inflammation. It may be possible to slow down this process or even partially repair it. The researchers have published their findings in PNAS.
Weight Lossbioprepwatch.com

How diets change the gut microbiota – the practice of healing

Diet affects the gut microbiota – hospital germs multiply. Low-calorie diets are a popular way to lose weight. According to a recent study, it also has an effect on the composition of the intestinal microflora or the intestinal flora. Thus, the decrease in calories leads, among other things, to the accumulation of the bacteria Clostridioides difficile, which is known as hospital germs, which in turn has an effect on weight regulation.
FitnessMedicalXpress

Earlier onset of disease and aging in the most deprived could be linked to gut health, poor diet

An earlier onset of disease and aging in the most deprived could be linked to gut health and poor diet. A new, first-of-its-kind-study, led by the University of Glasgow and published in Scientific Reports, analyzed the composition of microbes in the body and found that there was a higher amount of pathogenic—disease-causing—bacteria in those who were most biologically aged. The study also found that those with a lower socioeconomic position had lower levels of betaine in their gut—a nutrient commonly obtained from a healthy, balanced diet containing fresh vegetables and fruits.
Healthgreenmedinfo.com

Olive leaf extract prevents obesity, cognitive decline, and depression and improves exercise capacity in mice.

Olive leaf extract prevents obesity, cognitive decline, and depression and improves exercise capacity in mice. Toshio Mikami, Jimmy Kim, Jonghyuk Park, Hyowon Lee, Pongson Yaicharoen, Sofya Suidasari, Miki Yokozawa, Ken Yamauchi. Article Affiliation:. Toshio Mikami. Abstract:. Obesity is a risk factor for development of metabolic diseases and cognitive decline; therefore,...
Dietsstlouisnews.net

Effect of dieting on gut microbiome

Washington [US], June 24 (ANI): Researchers from Charite -- Universitatsmedizin Berlin and the University of California in San Francisco were able to show for the first time that a very low-calorie diet significantly alters the composition of the microbiota present in the human gut. In the study published in the...
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Olive Leaf Extract Supplementation to Old Wistar Rats Attenuates Aging-Induced Sarcopenia and Increases Insulin Sensitivity in Adipose Tissue and Skeletal Muscle.

Daniel González-Hedström, Teresa Priego, Sara Amor, María de la Fuente-Fernández, Ana Isabel Martín, Asunción López-Calderón, Antonio Manuel Inarejos-García, Ángel Luís García-Villalón, Miriam Granado. Article Affiliation:. Daniel González-Hedström. Abstract:. Aging is associated with increased visceral adiposity and a decrease in the amount of brown adipose tissue and muscle mass, known as...
CancerNews-Medical.net

Unrepaired DNA damage can increase the speed of aging, study suggests

Every day, our bodies face a bombardment of UV rays, ozone, cigarette smoke, industrial chemicals and other hazards. This exposure can lead to free-radical production in our bodies, which damages our DNA and tissues. A new study from West Virginia University researcher Eric E. Kelley--in collaboration with the University of Minnesota--suggests that unrepaired DNA damage can increase the speed of aging.
ScienceNature.com

Engineered yeast tune down gut inflammation

A yeast strain engineered to regulate levels of pathogenic metabolites in the gut provides protection against colitis in mouse models. Once thought to be an autoimmune disorder, the inflammatory bowel diseases (IBDs) that encompass Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis are characterized by an inappropriate inflammatory response directed against resident intestinal bacteria6. The trillions of commensal bacteria that reside largely in the gastrointestinal tract are the best characterized of the panoply of microbes (including bacteriophages, viruses and fungi) that colonize the skin and mucosal surfaces. In the gut, commensal bacteria and their metabolites play a critical role in the maintenance of homeostasis amid the constant onslaught of potentially inflammatory microbial stimuli. Multiple factors, including host genetics, the environment and 21st-century lifestyle habits have converged to alter the commensal microbiome and initiate inflammatory immune reactivity in IBD and other non-communicable diseases whose prevalence is also increasing7. This microbial imbalance or ‘dysbiosis’ perpetuates a chronic inflammatory state in IBD in which the intestinal environment is remodeled to select pro-inflammatory immune cells and bacterial inhabitants that further sustain activation of the immune system8. Current therapeutic interventions aim to derail the inflammatory response through targeted inhibition of key immune players. Several broadly immunosuppressive biologic agents are available for the treatment of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, but most patients fail to respond9. Therefore, safe and effective therapies for IBD represent an unmet clinical need.
ScienceAlert

Extreme Calorie Restriction Can Increase Dangerous Bacteria in The Gut, Study Shows

New research shows that very-low-calorie diets can significantly alter the gut microbiome, leading to increased levels of the pathogenic bacterium Clostridioides difficile, known to be a cause of severe diarrhea and inflammation in the gut. While the subjects in the study didn't show any signs of these health problems, the presence of more C. difficile raises some important questions about how our intestinal microbiomes are linked to weight loss. For the purposes of the study, 80 overweight and obese women were selected and monitored for 16 weeks, half of whom went on a very-low-calorie diet – an extreme diet, often managed medically, that...
HealthScienceBlog.com

Probiotic shows promise for treating intestinal inflammation disorders

A study by Penn State College of Medicine researchers suggests that a type of probiotic found in various brands of yogurt may help with treating certain intestinal inflammation disorders. Dr. Thomas Ma, professor and chair of the Department of Medicine at the College of Medicine and Penn State Health Milton...