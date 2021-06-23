The War On Data: Three Defense Mechanisms Your Business Needs To Adopt

A survey of business professionals by Armis points to a lack of knowledge about recent incidents and proper cyber hygiene. One of the key ways to defend your organization against cyberattacks involves your own employees. In order to protect themselves and your business against phishing campaigns, malware and other types of attacks, your workers should have a certain awareness of cyber incidents and more importantly security best practices. But a recent survey from security provider Armis reveals a lack of knowledge in certain areas of security among many respondents.