Renato Sanches takes centre stage to give Portugal new vigour

After all the fuss, the fretting and the fiddling with lineups, both got what they needed rather than exactly what they wanted. As Portugal celebrated with their supporters behind the goal at full-time, it was clear what they all felt – the 2016 vibes as they again scraped through in third, thanks to some classic Cristiano Ronaldo nervelessness. For France, there were shades of their 2018 World Cup group stage, smeared more with sweat than spectacular football.