Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

London pre-open: Stocks to edge up ahead of BoE

By Michele Maatouk
ShareCast
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon stocks were set to edge up at the open on Thursday as investors eyed the latest policy announcement from the Bank of England. The FTSE 100 was called to open 16 points higher at 7,090. Kallum Pickering, senior economist at Berenberg, said: "We see a roughly even chance that...

www.sharecast.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Boe#Uk#The Bank Of England#Boe#Covid#Fresnillo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
U.K.
Related
MarketsTelegraph

UK lenders tumble down global rankings as China soars

European banks have tumbled down the world rankings following a bruising encounter with the pandemic, as Chinese lenders continue to rise. HSBC is the only European lender to make the world’s top 10 banks, in a year when the Covid crisis hammered profits across the industry. Europe’s biggest bank rose...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar off to firm start as focus shifts to jobs data

TOKYO, June 28 (Reuters) - The dollar held firm on Monday as investor focus shifted to the U.S. labour market, following softer-than-expected inflation data last week that has done little to soothe concerns about the Federal Reserve dialling down its monetary stimulus. The dollar’s index against six other major currencies...
StocksFinancial Times

European stocks jump in first half of 2021 with ‘old economy’ in vogue

European stocks are neck and neck with their US rivals in the first six months of 2021 after trailing Wall Street for most of the coronavirus crisis, reflecting the widening rally across the global equities market. MSCI’s broad barometer of European shares has raced ahead by almost 15 per cent...
Marketstribuneledgernews.com

Dubai: Gold prices inch up as dollar weakens

Jun. 28—DUBAI — Gold prices were stable at the opening of the global markets on Monday morning as dollar fell and weaker-than-expected US inflation allayed worries about an early monetary policy tightening by the Fed. Spot gold was up 0.01 per cent at $1,782.55 per ounce by 9.18am UAE time....
Businessteletrader.com

Asia-Pacific trades mixed on inflation, COVID fears

Major stock markets in the Asia-Pacific region traded mixed on Monday, as investors looked at how the latest inflation and COVID-19 news will impact the markets. In Australia, a recent surge of Delta coronavirus cases prompted lockdowns in Sydney and the state of Queensland, while a South Korean consortium unveiled it will start making Russia's Sputnik Light COVID vaccines from September. Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan predicted that inflation will likely rise in the second half of 2021.
Marketsdallassun.com

Fitch Solutions maintains Malaysian Ringgit 2021 and 2022 forecast

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research (Fitch Solutions) on Monday maintained Malaysian ringgit 2021 and 2022 average exchange rate forecast at MYR4.15/USD (U.S. dollar) and MYR4.10/USD, respectively. The Fitch group unit said in a note that the short-term outlook for the ringgit has...
Marketsactionforex.com

USD Remains Relatively Stable Amidst Low Market Volatility

The greenback firmed during Friday’s late American session and today’s Asian session despite slightly softer inflation data released for May as well as the weaker than expected US consumption rate for the same month. The Aussie edged lower against the USD on Friday and Monday yet recovered the lost ground, as worries tend to increase about the delta variant of the pandemic in Australia, hurting investor sentiment. The pound weakened against the USD, EUR,JPY and CHF on Friday as the outlook of the UK recovery is clouded due to the Delta variant of the pandemic. Dow Jones rose, S&P 500 reached a new record high and Nasdaq retreated as US inflation data released on Friday were softer than expected on a month-on-month basis while the market’s attention turns to June’s employment report with the NFP figure which are due out at the end of the week. Gold prices inched higher on Friday and today’s Asian session, as the dollar showed some signs of weakness and despite US yields rising on Friday and seem about to correct lower today. Oil prices hit a new high since October 2018 during today’s Asian session as oil investors focus on the OPEC+ meeting this week and the possibility of Iran re-entering the oil market as a major exporter boosting supply seems to fade away.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian, Thai stocks lead Southeast Asian markets lower on virus surge

* Indonesian stocks fall to over one-week low * Thai stocks slip for the eighth straight session * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Asian stock markets: tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 By Soumyajit Saha June 28 (Reuters) - Malaysian and Thai equities led losses across emerging Asian stock markets on Monday, as the two countries increased curbs to fight a region-wide surge in novel coronavirus infections The Malaysian bourse hit its lowest level in over half a year after its daily cases stayed above the government's target, forcing the country to extend movement restrictions that were to end on Monday. "Unfortunately, the extension of the lockdown (in Malaysia) will further diminish the extent of the economic recovery, which is already taking a toll on domestic demand indicators, including private consumption and investment spending," Japan's Mizuho Bank said in a note to clients. Data showed Malaysia's rate of exports growth in May was slower than expected, though it still registered its fourth straight month of double-digit growth. Thai stocks dropped over 1% to their lowest in over a month while also registering their eighth consecutive session in the red. The baht slipped 0.2% but stayed off 13-month lows hit last week. Thailand has announced new restrictions around capital Bangkok to contain its worst coronavirus outbreak. Providing some respite, the country's manufacturing output jumped over 25% in May. However, Bank of Thailand's deputy governor said the economy would return to pre-pandemic levels only in early-2023, impeded by slow tourism sector recovery. . Indonesian markets fell too, declining almost 1%, a day after recording its biggest daily increase in infections ever. The rupiah weakened 0.35%. Indonesian health minister is leading a push for stricter social restrictions, sources told Reuters, after cases nearly tripled in the past month. Bucking the trend, Singapore stocks rose for a fourth straight session, while Taiwan stocks also advanced after the country reported its smallest daily rise in new domestic COVID-19 cases in nearly one and a half months. Meanwhile, most regional currencies weakened against a firm greenback, after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation did not help resolve concerns about a potential tightening of monetary policy by the Federal Reserve. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 6.4 basis points at 6.591% ** Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield is up 5.9 basis points at 1.62% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0642 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY YTD % DAILY YTD % % % Japan +0.09 -6.71 -0.06 5.84 China -0.03 +1.11 -0.15 3.71 India -0.02 -1.55 -0.13 13.28 Indonesia -0.31 -2.94 -0.89 -0.17 Malaysia +0.07 -3.16 -1.12 -5.22 Philippines -0.20 -1.29 -0.18 -2.83 S.Korea -0.23 -3.90 -0.03 14.91 Singapore -0.10 -1.68 0.25 10.05 Taiwan +0.09 +2.16 0.50 19.40 Thailand -0.28 -6.08 -0.35 8.82 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
kitco.com

Gold SWOT: gold purchases by central banks and ETFs is continuing

The best performing precious metal for the week was palladium, up 6.67%, as platinum group metals bounced back strongly this week from the double-digit losses experienced last week. Gold continued to stabilize after comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that inflation should move back to the 2% target once supply imbalances are resolved. Toward the end of the week, gold edged lower as economic data indicated a recovery is underway.
Businesswsau.com

S&P Global cuts India’s growth forecasts, trims EM overall

LONDON (Reuters) – S&P Global cut its growth forecasts for some of Asia’s top economies including India, the Philippines and Malaysia on Monday, offsetting upgrades to China and South Africa and much of Latin America. The estimates, which feed into S&P’s closely-followed sovereign ratings, saw India’s growth projection chopped to...
Marketsmilwaukeesun.com

U.S. dollar edges up ahead of key economic data

NEW YORK, June 28 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. dollar inched higher in late trading on Monday as investors awaited the nation's monthly payrolls data. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was up 0.04 percent at 91.8864. In late New York trading, the euro decreased to...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Take Five: The missing piece in the Fed puzzle

Friday's U.S. employment report will allow investors to gauge whether a powerful U.S. recovery could push the Federal Reserve to start unwinding ultra-easy monetary policies sooner than expected. An unexpectedly hawkish Fed shifting its first post-pandemic rate hike into 2023 took markets by surprise, briefly denting stocks - before they...
investing.com

European stocks deepen losses, airlines slump on UK travel ban woes

(Reuters) - European shares ended lower on Monday, with travel stocks leading losses on concerns over bans on British tourists, while a spike in Asian COVID-19 infections hit crude prices and saw energy stocks tumble more than 2%. The pan-European STOXX 600 ended 0.6% lower, with the travel and leisure...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Colombian peso rises ahead of rates decision; Peru's sol edges up

* Colombia central bank likely to hold interest rates steady * Peru's Castillo wants to keep central bank head * Mexico's Salinas says his Banco Azteca may embrace bitcoin By Susan Mathew June 28 (Reuters) - Colombia's peso looked set for its best day in three weeks ahead of a central bank meeting on Monday, while Peru's sol strengthened for the first time in two weeks on hopes of central bank stability. The Colombian peso was up 0.8%, with the central bank expected to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record low of 1.75% for the ninth consecutive month. Though no surprises are expected, analysts will be on the lookout for details in the bank's statement which could signal the start of a monetary policy tightening cycle amid improvements in Latin America's fourth-largest economy. The central banks of Brazil and Mexico, the two biggest economies in Latin America, recently raised interest rates and signaled more rate hikes were on the way as they attempt to stem rising inflation. Chile's central bank also mulled hikes in its June meeting, minutes showed. "Colombia may soon join this club," said Nikhil Sanghani, an emerging markets economist with Capital Economics. "While the region appears to be on the brink of a broader tightening cycle, in general we think that the upward revision to investors' rate expectations has gone too far," he warned. Peru's sol strengthened 0.3% after socialist presidential candidate Pedro Castillo assuaged some market fears over the weekend when he said he would keep on the head of the central bank if he was confirmed the winner of a June 6 election. The sol has lost 9% since Castillo won the first round vote in April as investors fear sweeping reforms in the mining industry in the world's second-biggest producer of copper. Most other currencies made small moves on Monday. The dollar traded little changed, awaiting U.S. payrolls data later in the week. Brazil's real fell 0.2%. The Brazilian central bank's weekly survey showed a 12th consecutive weekly rise in inflation forecasts for this year to 5.97%, more than two percentage points above the bank's year-end goal of 3.75%. Meanwhile, Brazil is making progress on studies into launching a digital currency, but there are several challenges to overcome, including technology and the difficulty in ensuring uniformity across the world, central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Friday. In Mexico, billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego said his banking business, Banco Azteca, may begin using bitcoin, which would make it the country's first bank to start accepting the cryptocurrency. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1415 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1380.63 0.08 MSCI LatAm 2651.27 -0.49 Brazil Bovespa 127429.28 0.14 Mexico IPC 50370.80 -0.35 Chile IPSA 4349.51 -1.62 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia COLCAP 1273.36 -0.84 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.9450 -0.19 Mexico peso 19.8350 -0.13 Chile peso 733.7 0.00 Colombia peso 3713.78 0.76 Peru sol 3.967 0.32 Argentina peso 95.6700 -0.06 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao)
Businesskitco.com

Euro zone bond yields edge up ahead of U.S. inflation data

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Adds details, updates prices) June 25 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields edged up on Friday ahead of U.S. inflation data that will give the latest steer on price pressures as economies bounce back from the coronavirus slump. Following a hefty sell-off...
Businessactionforex.com

European Open: Cable Steady Ahead Of BOE, German IFO Up Next

All eyes on the FTSE and British pound today as we find out if the BOE will bow to ‘inflationary pressures’ and taper some more. Australia’s ASX 200 index fell by -9.3 points (-0.13%) and currently trades at 7,289.20. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index has risen by 45.23 points (0.16%) and...
StocksShareCast

London midday: Stocks maintain gains as BoE stands pat

London stocks were still in the black just after midday on Thursday as investors digested the latest policy announcement from the Bank of England. The FTSE 100 was up 0.4% at 7,100.56 and sterling was 0.1% firmer versus the dollar at 1.3976 after the BoE kept interest rates on hold at 0.1% and left its bond-buying programme unchanged. The Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously to hold pat on rates and 8-1 to leave quantitative easing unchanged. The Bank’s chief economist, Andy Haldane, voted to cut the bond-buying programme to £825bn from £875bn.