Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Athletic Training Students Present Research at Regional Convention

HuntingtonNews.Net
 16 days ago

MAATA, the professional membership association for certified athletic trainers in the Mid-Atlantic region, accepts student and professional presentations from athletic trainers and students from West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina and the District of Columbia. Six Marshall University students were selected to present research and case studies on topics ranging from head injury to rare orthopedic conditions.

www.huntingtonnews.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Maryland State
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Garrett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marshall University#Original Research#Maata#Pcl#Atc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Galway, NYTimes Union

Student achievers in the Capital Region

Galway High School Class of 2021 top academic students are Valedictorian Isabella Mancini and Salutatorian Emily Johnston, Ella Underwood, Morgan Drouin, Lindsay Wight, Ari Persaud, Ashleigh Heuser, Katy Kurtzner, Charlie Clarke, Ryan Ripepi. Kayla McNall is valedictorian of Troy's Class of 2021. She is the daughter of Alicia and Michael...
New Hampton, IAkchanews.com

New Hampton Schools to Increase Athletic Training Access

The New Hampton School District wants to enhance its partnership with MercyOne Hospital in New Hampton for athletic training services. Superintendent Jay Jurrens says the school board approved a plan to expand the district’s accessibility to the hospital’s athletic trainer. In other action, the school board approved the hiring of...
Port Clinton, OHBeacon

Port Clinton has Summer Strength Training for student athletes

The new Port Clinton Athletic Boosters Fieldhouse provides an excellent facility for Summer Strength Training. Port Clinton High School student athletes in grades 9-12 in all sports have been taking advantage of the PC Together Summer Strength Training. On average, 60 to 70 students arrive to condition and lift weights...
Halifax County, VAyourgv.com

Students attend regional Governor’s School

Fifteen fourth and fifth grade Early Gifted Program students from Halifax County attended the Piedmont Regional Governor’s School in Chatham from June 21-24. Classes were held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This educational opportunity is sponsored annually by the Virginia Department of Education and incorporates teaching strategies and techniques...
Albany, OHAthens Messenger

Albany student-athlete honored for athletic, academic performance

Brendan Niggemeyer of Albany was honored by the North Coast Athletic Conference and placed on their 2020-21 Academic Honor Roll. Niggemeyer, a student at Hiram College, was one of 45 student-athletes across the eight sponsored sports and 14 teams at the university to be named to the list. In order...
Edmonds, WAlynnwoodtoday.com

Edmonds College students present research at University of Washington symposium

Fifteen Edmonds College students were selected to present their research at the University of Washington’s 24th annual Undergraduate Research Symposium. The students represented a range of academic disciplines, including environmental science, computer science and physics. “Presenting at the symposium made me realize how far I’d come,” said EC student Tatum...
Amarillo, TXKFDA

Many athletes spending their summers training in the water

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many athletes are spending their summer training on the field or the court, and some in the water. AISD has held a swim camp during the summers for about 14 years, and coach Ron Lee is one that is wanting to grow the sport in the panhandle, and teach young athletes basic skills before they choose to join a club, or high school swim team.
Kentucky StateOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Apollo High School students perform well at state FFA convention

Apollo High School student Chloe Ebelhar placed first in her division in the FFA state agriscience fair contest, which allows her to move on to the Kentucky State FFA Association at the National FFA Convention in October. Other AHS students placed as well, including Amelia Tucker, who took second in...
Front Royal, VAchristendom.edu

Students and Alumni Present at Prestigious Academic Conferences

Rising senior Mary Clare Young and recent graduate Catherine Salgado were both featured speakers at classics conferences over the past month, presenting papers for the Society for Classical Studies and the Classical Association of the Middle West and South (CAMWS). Their presentations marked the latest academic achievements for Young and Salgado, with both representing the academic rigor of Christendom on a national stage.
Santa Clarita, CAcanyons.edu

Student-Athlete Shines On Two Teams

When College of the Canyons track & field student-athlete Sean Tomer lost the ability to compete due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, he didn’t despair. Instead, he channeled his energy into academics, becoming the first COC student-athlete to join the college’s Aerospace and Science Team (AST), earning the opportunity to lead a NASA student platform project, and eventually walking away with a 3.71 GPA and five associate degrees as a member of the college’s 2021 graduating class.
Hempstead, NYhofstra.edu

Student-Athlete Academic Success Continues

The Hofstra University Department of Athletics is once again proud to share the academic achievements of its dedicated student-athletes as members of the Pride compiled an overall grade point average of 3.49 for the Spring 2021 semester. Eighteen of Hofstra’s 21 athletic programs compiled at least a 3.10 GPA during the semester. The Spring 2021 semester marked the 18th consecutive semester that Pride student-athletes recorded a combined grade point average above a 3.00.
EducationJacksonville Journal Courier

Student athletes can ink endorsements

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed into law the Student-Athlete Endorsement Rights Act, making Illinois a national leader in granting student athletes the ability to sign individual endorsement deals while enrolled at a college or university. The legislation grants student athletes control over their name, image, likeness and voice — a...
Hartwell, GAHartwell Sun

Hartwell Tri draws region’s athletes

Triathletes from across the southeast U.S. gathered in Hartwell on June 26 to compete in the annual Hartwell Y Triathlon. The event, hosted by the Bell Family YMCA, took place at the Big Oaks…
Greenville, NCpittcc.edu

PCC Part of Pilot Focused on Training Adult Students

WINTERVILLE—Pitt Community College President Lawrence Rouse called on adults throughout the region today to visit BetterSkillsBetterJobs.com as a first step toward gaining skills they need to secure the jobs they want. “After a year filled with unprecedent challenges, many adults are realizing that the time is now to skill up,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy