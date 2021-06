Two new studies reveal just how much of a toll the coronavirus pandemic has taken on life expectancy in the United States, which lags behind other high-income nations. In 2020, COVID-19 deaths were associated with a reduced US life expectancy by more than one year, according to research published Thursday in the journal JAMA Network Open. The researchers said the reduction in life expectancy is three times as large for Latino people and twice as large for Black people as it is for White people.