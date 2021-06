For Papa Mbye, art is his chosen language. Papa’s an interdisciplinary artist working with mediums such as animation, drawing, film, and music. As an artist that guides his visions all the way through a natural yet calculated process of creation, all of his work is intertwined and a “consequence of having to express something.” Music happened on a whim for Papa but even when it did, it continued to be an extension of himself like the rest of his art. With two singles under his belt, the elusive, Minneapolis-based artist evokes and maintains a curiosity in anyone who ventures into his work because he never really has to say much for you to understand what he means. We caught up with Papa on a recent trip to Chicago to talk about how his evolution as an artist led him to music, his creative process, and the music that’s to come.