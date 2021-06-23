Siege Survival: Gloria Victis Gets a Free Desert DLC

A little something awesome from Zen Studios today as they have added a new free DLC table to Star Wars Pinball VR. As you might suspect from the name, the table will be centered around everyone's favorite sub-plot narrators of the franchise, C-3PO and R2-D2. The game will revolve around their time with the Jawas in the desert of Tatooine between the time they escaped Darth Vader and just before being sold to Luke Skywalker. It's an interesting place for the crew to pick for a table, but it looks pretty fun based on the video and screenshots here. You can download it for free right now on Oculus Quest, Steam VR, and PSVR.