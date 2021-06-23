Cancel
Siege Survival: Gloria Victis Gets a Free Desert DLC

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSiege Survival: Gloria Victis received a handful of new features in today's update. Players got not only gameplay changes, but also a free scenario called Lost Caravan. The creators of Siege Survival: Gloria Victis have released the promised update with additional content. It took the form of a brand new scenario, called Lost Caravan, in which a group of survivors must not only face numerous enemy forces, but also survive the scorching desert in an abandoned caravanserai. To take on this challenge, we must first reach day seven of Siege of Edring (which is the campaign available in the game's original release).

