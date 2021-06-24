Cancel
Prairie View, TX

PVAMU breaks ground on new $70M engineering building, receives major gifts from Google, Apple

By Defender News Service
defendernetwork.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePVAMU breaks ground on new state-of-the-art engineering building. With more than a dozen gleaming shovels festooned with purple-and-gold bows, more than a dozen university and system administrators, donors, and student representatives ceremonially broke ground on June 8 on a $70 million classroom and research building for the Roy G. Perry College of Engineering. Designed by Stantec Architecture and to be built by Vaughn Construction, the 106,000 square-foot facility will offer lab spaces designed to support multidisciplinary research, a maker space to promote interdisciplinary collaboration and classroom spaces for direct instruction.

