Estacada, OR

Estacada Summer Celebration returns with a twist

By Emily Lindstrand
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago

The scaled down event will offer arts activities during July after being canceled last year because of pandemic

Estacada will be home to a series of colorful chalk drawings in the upcoming month.

Though the traditional gathering on Broadway Street will not take place this year, the Estacada Summer Celebration committee is encouraging community members to create neighborhood chalk art as one of the activities planned for July.

Jane Reid, founder of Estacada Summer Celebration, said the typical event requires advanced planning, which was difficult to do this year with evolving COVID-19 safety guidelines. The event, which has been a community staple for more than two decades, was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

This year, the Estacada Summer Celebration team will offer a series of art activities throughout the month, including neighborhood chalk art. Those interested in participating can pick up chalk from the Estacada library, 825 N.W. Wade St.

Participants will be encouraged to complete their chalk drawings from July 18-23.

"People can do it on their sidewalks, and walk around and see what others are doing," Reid said.

Along with chalk art in the neighborhoods, local artists will be creating chalk drawings on the sidewalk along Broadway Street in downtown Estacada.

One familiar Summer Celebration tradition will continue. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, July 18, volunteers will paint the annual mural on Broadway Street and Third Avenue. The intersection will be closed to traffic as artists complete the project.

The usual downtown decorations that adorn Broadway Street, including puppets and banners, will also return this year. Additionally, businesses will have the opportunity to adopt some of the giant puppets for the month and give them a temporary home in their storefronts.

In a nod to Estacada's history, this year's Summer Celebration activities will also include a logger coloring contest for those twelve and younger. Coloring sheets will be available at several locations in downtown Estacada, including Harvest Market, Yo Treats, ArtSmith and the Estacada Library. The deadline to return entry forms to City Hall is Thursday, July 15, and prizes for three age groups will include gift certificates to ArtSmith and Yo Treats.

For additional details, visit Estacada Summer Celebration - A Free Arts & Music Festival on Facebook.

