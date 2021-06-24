Cancel
Richmond, KY

Parent, community engagement is very critical to education recovery from COVID

By Michelle Burke The Prichard Committee
Richmond Register
 4 days ago

Staff members of the Prichard Committee recently visited Richmond to discuss American Rescue Plan (ARP) dollars for education with local students, parents and educators. We were excited to roll up our sleeves and have solutions-focused conversations about how to use what we have learned through the pandemic to not only recover, but to build a new foundation for education - one that is stronger, more resilient, and seeks to repair the challenges and inequities laid bare amidst COVID.

