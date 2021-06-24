The Repurposed Use of Anesthesia Machines to Ventilate Critically Ill Patients With Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Here’s a new paper (open access) from a large multi-center team of authors urging caution on many of the reports of small-molecule repurposing screens against coronavirus activity. The list of drugs that has shown activity in vitro is long, and the list of potential targets is as well. But when you look at those targets, it’s hard to untangle things – for example, many compounds that are nanomolar ligands at sigma receptors have shown activity, but other nanomolar ligands are inactive. (To be sure, there are an awful lot of sigma receptor ligands out there, and if that had turned out to be an antiviral target, it would be the first solid use for sigma that I could recall). The same situation holds for the other proposed targets; there’s a lot of conflicting and contradictory evidence.