The Repurposed Use of Anesthesia Machines to Ventilate Critically Ill Patients With Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)
Maurizio Bottiroli; Angelo Calini; Riccardo Pinciroli; Ariel Mueller; Antonio Siragusa; Carlo Anelli; Richard D. Urman; Ala Nozari; Lorenzo Berra; Michele Mondino; Roberto Fumagalli. Abstract and Introduction. Background: The surge of critically ill patients due to the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) overwhelmed critical care capacity in areas of northern Italy. Anesthesia machines...www.medscape.com