Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Column: China's first round of copper, zinc, aluminium auctions fails to impress

By Clyde Russell
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RlMMG_0adnRFyV00

LAUNCESTON, Australia (Reuters) - China has released details of its first round of auctions of non-ferrous metals from its state reserves, and the market reaction was underwhelming at best.

The National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration said on Tuesday that it will auction 20,000 tonnes of copper, 30,000 tonnes of zinc and 50,000 tonnes of aluminium on July 5-6.

The rare auction of strategic reserves forms part of Beijing’s efforts to take the heat out of red hot commodity markets, which have seen metals such as copper and iron ore reach all time highs amid a surge in demand as the world recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

However, initial market reaction to the announcement of the auctions would indicate that the volumes being offered are too small to make much of a difference in the world’s largest importer, producer and consumer of industrial metals.

The amount of copper being sold is just 2.3% of China’s output of the refined metal in May, and 4.4% of imports of unwrought copper in the same month.

For zinc, the auction represents about 5.7% of monthly output in China, and for aluminium it’s just 1.5% of May’s production.

It could be that Chinese authorities are just testing the market to see what the appetite is for the sales, and will ramp up volumes in subsequent auctions.

But for now, the market reaction is probably well short of what the authorities would have wanted.

The most-active Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) copper contract rose from a close of 66,780 yuan ($10,321) a tonne on June 21, the day before the auction announcement, to end 2% higher at 68,130 yuan on Wednesday.

The contract continued to gain in early trade in Asia on Thursday, and at 69,360 yuan a tonne was above the close of 69,020 yuan on June 16, the day before the state planner announced that auctions of reserves would be held.

It’s much the same for the three-month ShFE aluminium contract, which ended at 18,856 yuan a tonne on Wednesday, up 3% from the close on June 21, and also above the close of 18,670 yuan on June 16.

For zinc, the ShFE three-month contract ended at 21,650 yuan a tonne on Wednesday, up 0.8% from the close on June 21, but still some 3.7% below the close on June 16.

OPENING SALVO

It’s worth noting that zinc has the highest percentage of monthly output going to auction, and its price action has been weaker than that for copper and aluminium.

This suggests that if Beijing wanted to lower the prices of the three metals, it could perhaps do so by releasing even more from state reserves.

For copper in particular the authorities would likely have to release sufficient volumes that it would no longer make economic sense to import the metal.

But this would set up a disconnect between Chinese domestic and international prices, something that traders have in the past found ways to exploit to book profits. In doing so, they could perhaps undermine the aims of the authorities to lower prices in a sustained manner.

Already China’s copper exports are strong, rising for a third month in May to the highest level since March last year.

For now, it’s probably best to view China’s announcement of a first round of auctions of copper, zinc and aluminium as an opening shot in what may be a longer battle.

While the first shot looks to have been from too small a gun, it’s certainly the case that Beijing has bigger cannons in its arsenal.

The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.

View All 15 Commentsarrow_down
Reuters

Reuters

138K+
Followers
166K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aluminium#Zinc#Launceston#Chinese#Shanghai Futures Exchange#Shfe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
News Break
Auctions
Country
China
Related
Aerospace & Defensehealththoroughfare.com

China Announces That It’s Sending the First Astronaut to Mars

As NASA and SpaceX are seriously hoping to send the first person to Mars in the upcoming years, that huge privilege could belong to an unexpected country: China. However, the Asian country has proven to us all in recent years that it’s capable of impressive things when it comes to space exploration.
Politicsrock947.com

Japan minister says necessary to ‘wake up’ to protect Taiwan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Japan’s deputy defense minister on Monday warned of the growing threat posed by Chinese and Russian collaboration and said it was necessary to “wake up” to Beijing’s pressure on Taiwan and protect the island “as a democratic country.”. Speaking to the Hudson Institute think tank, State Minister...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Iron ore rises as China port stockpiles drop to over 8-month low

(Reuters) - Iron ore futures in Asia rose on Monday, supported by a steady decline in portside stockpiles of the steelmaking ingredient in China, the world’s top steel producer. The most-traded September iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange gained as much as 3.2% to 1,209.50 yuan ($187.13) a tonne,...
Businessmining.com

Copper price down as China industrial profits slow

Copper price fell again on Monday as slowing profit growth in industrial firms in China metals, rising inventories and low premiums sapped enthusiasm for the metal. Copper for delivery in September fell 0.3% from Friday’s settlement price, touching $4.276 per pound ($9,407 per tonne) midday Monday on the Comex market in New York.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Australian Market Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly lower on Monday, giving up some of the gains of the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 falling below the 7,300 level, as traders are spooked by the worsening domestic coronavirus infections and the two-week lockdown in Sydney. The cues from Wall Street on Friday were mixed.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China state planner to investigate urea market after prices jump

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s state planner said on Monday it was launching an investigation into the urea market, after a surge in prices of the fertiliser. The probe is the latest action taken by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) to cool price gains for major raw materials. The...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Hong Kong stocks end lower as materials outweigh consumer gains

June 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks ended slightly lower on Monday, as losses in energy and materials companies outweighed gains among consumer and healthcare firms. ** The Hang Seng index closed 19.92 points or 0.07% lower at 29,268.30. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.14% to 10,863.57. **...
Economynewsfinale.com

Sliding Demand For Steel Points To A Slowdown In China’s Economy

A hint of China’s economy slowing after the spectacular growth spurt which followed last year’s Covid-19 slowdown has been detected in demand for steel. Orders placed with steel mills for long products such as girders and reinforcing bar, as well as flat products used in appliances and vehicles, have slowed according to a survey of mills and traders by an investment bank.
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-China c.bank to make monetary policy flexible, targeted, appropriate

BEIJING, June 28 (Reuters) - China will make its monetary policy flexible, targeted and appropriate, while keeping interbank liquidity reasonable, the central bank said on Monday, as authorities seek to consolidate a post-COVID-19 economic recovery. China’s economy has staged a strong rebound from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with...
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

China to buy pork for state reserves to support prices

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s state planner said on Monday that central and local governments will start buying pork for state reserves to support prices, even after prices rebounded sharply from a two-year low last week. The move comes after live hog prices in the world’s top pork producer plunged 65%...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

From the big screen to boardrooms, China is tightening grips on US companies

While the word “decoupling” sounds like a sudden, abrupt process, it is, more often than not, a slow unwinding, punctuated by bursts of deterioration in the relationship. As talk of a U.S.-China “decoupling” has subsided somewhat since the height of the Trump administration trade wars, both Washington and Beijing are moving in directions that will increasingly force corporate boardrooms to address their reliance on Beijing and China’s influence over American companies.
EconomyPosted by
AFP

The demise of China's 'model' village, where cash and communism collide

It was a gilt-edged gift to Communist propaganda: a village led by a Party visionary who transformed farmers into millionaires while tacking close to China's collectivist ideals. But Huaxi's success story has soured, sunk by a pernicious brew of nepotism and political patronage which experts say may hold wider lessons for the pitfalls of "capitalism with Chinese characteristics" in a country where power emanates from the Communist Party. Village chief Wu Renbao transformed Huaxi, a few hours from Shanghai, from a rural backwater into a wealthy collective, surfing China's economic reforms for over four decades as the impoverished nation remade itself into a superpower. From textiles to steel and real estate, Wu established the "Huaxi Group", a village conglomerate of over one hundred companies.
Economyspglobal.com

Russia imposes export duty taxes on ferrous, major base metals from Aug. 1

London — Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed off on a decree that will introduce export duties on ferrous and major base metals starting Aug. 1. The duties, ranging from $54/mt to $2,321/mt, will be in effect through the end of December, according to the decree, which was seen by S&P Global Platts.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's net gold imports via Hong Kong slump nearly 59% in May

(Reuters) - China’s net gold imports via Hong Kong more than halved in May from the previous month, when they touched the highest level in nearly three years, as demand for the precious metal faltered amid fresh coronavirus-led restrictions. Net imports stood at 21.78 tonnes in May compared with 52.82...
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

LIVESTOCK-Hog futures rally as China buys pork

CHICAGO, June 28 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures rose 3% on Monday, supported by rising demand as China moved to buy pork for its reserves to shore up the domestic market, traders said. China’s state planner said on Monday that central and local governments will start buying pork...
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

China's ruling party censors its past as centenary nears

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - At the house where Mao Zedong and 12 others met 100 years ago to found the Chinese Communist Party, President Xi Jinping recently led his politburo in reciting an oath to uphold principles and “sacrifice everything” for the party and the people. The obscure Shanghai courtyard of...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

CORRECTED-CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits 6-day low as investors eye U.S. jobs data

(Corrects third paragraph to say Wednesday instead of Tuesday for release of Canadian GDP data) * Canadian dollar weakens 0.3% against the greenback * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2287 to 1.2340 * Price of U.S. oil falls 0.5% * Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, as oil prices fell and investors turned attention to economic data later in the week that could guide expectations for the Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook. The loonie was trading 0.3% lower at 1.2333 to the greenback, or 81.08 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest intraday level since last Tuesday at 1.2347. Canadian GDP data for April is due on Wednesday and the U.S. employment report is due on Friday. The U.S. data could "unveil important clues as to how much more aggressive the Fed might be in adjusting its stance," said Michael Goshko, corporate risk manager at Western Union Business Solutions. The Canadian dollar has pulled back from a six-year high near 1.2000 per U.S. dollar earlier this month, pressured by the Fed's surprise move to project interest rate hikes starting in 2023 rather than 2024. Speculators have cut their bullish bets on the Canadian dollar for a third week, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 1.5% lower at $72.01 a barrel as a spike in COVID-19 cases in Asia and Europe put a brake on the rally before this week's OPEC+ meeting. Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year eased 4.8 basis points to 1.411%. Earlier this month, it touched its lowest since March at 1.364%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Richard Chang)