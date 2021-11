The New York Knicks should have won Monday’s matchup with the Toronto Raptors, but Toronto had other ideas. Even with Pascal Siakam and star rookie Scottie Barnes out with injuries, the Raptors’ defense literally suffocated the Knicks. Turnovers were rampant, momentum was hard to come by, and New York looked like it didn’t know what to do in a 113-104 loss. Between rewatching this game and sitting in traffic on the FDR Drive for two hours, more than you think might choose the latter.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO