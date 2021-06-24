Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Letters to the Editor

By Laine Welch
wrangellsentinel.com
 5 days ago

The folks who are working on legislation in regard to the landless Natives need the support of our city councils and residents to allow the acquisition to occur. I am 80 years old and was born in Petersburg, as was my mother. Thirty years ago, Spencer Israelson, who spent his youth at Point Agassiz, took me to the mainland and showed me petroglyphs he and his friend had found as they grew up in the area. He also showed me evidence of a Native fish trap at Muddy River.

www.wrangellsentinel.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Point Agassiz#Native
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Congress & Courtscommunityvoiceks.com

Maxine Waters Introduces Bill to Increase Payout to Exonerees by 40%

Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA) announced new legislation over the weekend that would increase payout amounts to exonerees. The legislation, called the Justice for Exonerees Act, would increase the amount of money wrongly convicted exonerees in the federal prison system receive by 40%, raising total yearly payouts to $70,000. Waters said...
Salt Lake City, UTKUTV

Rangers find graffiti, human waste at Antelope Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three Glen Canyon National Recreation Area rangers removed 550 square feet of graffiti from Antelope Canyon on June 18. The rangers said, upon arrival, they smelled sewage along the canyon with the smell lingering at the waterline. While removing the graffiti, the rangers talked with...
ReligionLancaster Online

Wise words we should heed (letter)

President John F. Kennedy once said, “Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country.”. St. Paul wrote, “You, my brothers and sisters, were called to be free. But do not use your freedom to indulge the flesh; rather, serve one another humbly in love. For the entire law is fulfilled in keeping this one command: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself’ ” (Galatians 5:13-14).
Religionpendernews.org

Marking John Wesley’s Birthday in his Words

As John Wesley, the founder of the Methodist movement, grew older, he frequently commented on his birthday how he was still in good health and this was largely due to the way God had blessed him. Wesley was born on June 17, 1703, while England was still using the Julian...
Ross County, OHsciotovalleyguardian.com

Ancient Ross Co. earthwork to be nominated as World Heritage site

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Ross County is home to many wonders of human engineering. Thousands of years of ancient native american history dwell there, still echoing the voices of the past. Ross County is layered with history and one earthwork, in particular, will soon be nominated by the United Nations...
Gettysburg, PAGettysburg Times

PCN to host Gettysburg programming

Civil war historians and enthusiasts meet on America’s most famous battlefield every year to walk in the footsteps of the soldiers who fought there in July of 1863. The Battle of Gettysburg, the bloodiest fight to ever take place on American soil, is explained to visitors and PCN viewers by Gettysburg National Military Park Rangers (GNMP) and licensed battlefield guides from the National Park Service. This year’s coverage also includes a LIVE Call-In Program with guests from the Confederation of Union Generals (COUG).
Sonoma County, CApacificsun.com

Letters to the Editor: June 16

In December of 2019, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors passed a Socially Responsible Investing Resolution requesting that you, Mr. Roeser, our county treasurer “…make no new or renewed investments in fossil fuel development corporations to the extent that other, more socially responsible investments achieve substantially equivalent safety, liquidity, and yield.”
Lawrence, KSLJWORLD

Letter to the editor: Protect choice

I am completely baffled and dismayed by a letter stating that our government “would never consider … enacting legislation that sought to regulate our personal decisions regarding reproduction.” This country’s reproductive rights are obviously less restrictive than those of China, which limits the number of children a woman can have, but the statement about reproductive rights in this country is dead wrong. Did the writer just wake up?
Charitiesyourgv.com

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thank you

Views expressed in letters to the editor do not represent opinions of The Gazette-Virginian or staff members. I would like to thank all of the individuals and businesses that organized, donated and supported my benefit. Your generosity is greatly appreciated. Tamara Overby.