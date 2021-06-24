Letters to the Editor

The folks who are working on legislation in regard to the landless Natives need the support of our city councils and residents to allow the acquisition to occur. I am 80 years old and was born in Petersburg, as was my mother. Thirty years ago, Spencer Israelson, who spent his youth at Point Agassiz, took me to the mainland and showed me petroglyphs he and his friend had found as they grew up in the area. He also showed me evidence of a Native fish trap at Muddy River.