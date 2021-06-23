Michael B. Jordan Accused Of Cultural Appropriation
Michael B. Jordan has been accused of cultural appropriation for naming his new rum brand J'Ouvert Rum, a word that has specific connotations in Trinidad and Tobago. After announcing the rum brand, One Twitter user responded, “Modern day j'ouvert may look fun to you because of all the music and mud and paint but if you knew anything about the vitality of trinbagonian people or west indian people it's that through all we been through we celebrate our past and ancestors with jubilation.”nowdecatur.com