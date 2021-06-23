Michael B. Jordan Accused Of Cultural Appropriation

Actor Michael B Jordan has several businesses outside his film career and one of them has caused much controversy. Michael B Jordan is in one of the best moments of his acting career since he has played great characters such as Killmonger en Black Panther, Adonis in Creed or John Kelly in No Regrets. But besides being a superstar of Hollywood He is also a great entrepreneur and has different businesses. Now he has launched a brand of rum that his name has caused controversy and violent reaction in the Caribbean community, because they affirm that it is cultural appropriation.