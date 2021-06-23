Cancel
Hollywood Quick Hits: Vanessa Bryant, RHOA & More!

By Music News
 15 days ago

VANESSA BRYANT AND RELATIVES OF HELICOPTER CRASH VICTIMS REACH SETTLEMENT IN LAWSUIT: According to ABC7 News, Vanessa Bryant and the relatives of the victims killed in a helicopter crash along with Kobe and Gianna Bryant, has reached a settlement in the lawsuit against the helicopter company. A confidential agreement was reached with Island Express Helicopters. Pilot Ara Zobayan was also named in the wrongful death suit as a defendant.

