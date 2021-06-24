Fierce fashion: How to wear the urban safari trend this summer

Model wearing Fatface Hattie Trim Top Light Green and Lyme Safari Animal Cuffed Trousers

It’s a jungle out there, so they say, and you’ll need to be suitably attired if you want to stand out from the crowd this season.

Designers ventured out on a sartorial safari for spring/summer 2021, with muted hues and utility details in both the menswear and womenswear collections.

This is not a literal interpretation, we hasten to add. As more and more fashion brands choose to ban fur and exotic animal skins, it’s clear no one wants to glorify big game hunting.

The safari trend is about taking inspiration from the cool, khaki-wearing style icons over the years, like actors Meryl Streep and Robert Redford in Out Of Africa, Sigourney Weaver in Gorillas In The Mist, and even Prince Charles, who has been rocking safari jackets since the Seventies.

Royalty – Prince and Princess of Wales Tour of Australia (PA Archive)

How do you take the safari look and make it modern? The colour palette is key. Think khaki green, beige, stone, and sandy shades that you can mix and match.

For guys or girls, chinos or shorts with patch pockets nod to the trend and can be teamed with a T-shirt in a tonal hue.

Swishy shirtdresses offer a softer silhouette and can be dressed up with heels and statement jewellery (if you want to add a pop of colour), or dressed down with flat sandals.

Animal prints also work well with the urban jungle theme. Make a bold print dress the star of your outfit, or add interest to a neutral-toned ensemble with some fierce footwear.

Ready to embark on your urban safari? We’ve hunted down the high street’s hottest buys for men and women…

Womenswear

Fatface Hattie Trim Top Light Green, £27.50; Lyme Safari Animal Cuffed Trousers, £39.50; Bella Beaded Sandals, £32

Karen Millen Utility Belted Jacket

Karen Millen Utility Belted Jacket, £59.40 (was £99)

Sonder Studio Sienna Zebra Print Midaxi Dress

Sonder Studio Sienna Zebra Print Midaxi Dress, £59 (shoes, stylist’s own)

Oliver Bonas Safari Pink Midi Shirt Dress

Oliver Bonas Safari Pink Midi Shirt Dress, £75

White Stuff Teakie Skirt

White Stuff Teakie Skirt, £49

Crew Clothing Leopard Crossover Flat Sandals

Crew Clothing Leather Crossover Flat Sandals, £39

Menswear

M&Co Stripe T-Shirt; Geo Print Chino Shorts

M&Co Stripe T-Shirt, £12.99; Geo Print Chino Shorts, £22.99 (shoes, stylist’s own)

Fatface Utility Twill Shirt Khaki

Fatface Utility Twill Shirt Khaki, £42

Marks and Spencer Collection Straight Fit Organic Cotton Elasticated Trousers

Marks and Spencer Collection Straight Fit Organic Cotton Elasticated Trousers, £19.50

River Island Sand Cargo Shorts

River Island Sand Cargo Shorts, £28

Matalan Drawcord Cargo Shorts

Matalan Drawcord Cargo Shorts, £16

Dune Fai Khaki Perforated Upper Espadrilles

Dune Fai Khaki Perforated Upper Espadrilles, £25 (were £50)