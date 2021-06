The 2021 Open Championship will begin on Thursday, July 15 at Royal St. George's in Sandwich, England. After the Open Championship wasn't contested in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, Shane Lowry is still the defending champion. The Irishman had a raucous following at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland on his way to a six-shot victory. While he hasn't managed a victory since, he has been playing excellent golf, with top-10 finishes in four of his last nine worldwide starts.