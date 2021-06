49ers OC Mike McDaniel said he’s not concerned with gaining play-calling duties given HC Kyle Shanahan is “one of the best” in the league. “One of the best aspects that the San Francisco 49ers have going is we have one of the best play callers to have done it,” McDaniel said, via Cam Inman of the Mercury News. “He’s done it for multiple teams for years, and it’s a real gift of his. So I don’t think that that does the 49ers good to try to work me in selfishly as the play caller.”