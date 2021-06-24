AP&T begins survey for new SE undersea fiber optic line

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire – June 28, 2021 – Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc. (CNSX:CNI.CN) (OTC:CLGUF) (FRANKFURT:1JI0) (“Cloud Nine” or the “Company”), a leading EdTech company focused on leveraging Web 3.0 technologies, is pleased to announce that it has strengthened its existing tech development relationship with Next Decentrum Technologies Inc. (“Next Decentrum”), a private British Columbia corporation. Next Decentrum designs and builds dynamic, relevant, and human-led emerging tech education content and software, inspired by the modern theories of continuous innovations, lean thinking, and agile development. In connection with the new arrangement, the Company and Next Decentrum entered into a strategic alliance agreement (the “SAA”), a share purchase agreement (the “SPA”) and an investor rights agreement (the “IRA”), each dated June 25, 2021. Pursuant to the SAA, Next Decentrum has agreed to continue to provide development services to the Company, and pursuant to the SPA, the Company closed the first and second tranches of its strategic investment in Next Decentrum. The IRA grants the Company a right of first refusal to acquire Next Decentrum in the event of a potential change in control sale.