AP&T begins survey for new SE undersea fiber optic line

By Caleb Vierkant
wrangellsentinel.com
 5 days ago

Alaska Power & Telephone has begun preparations for a 214-mile fiber optic cable that will run from Juneau down to Coffman Cove. The SEALink submarine cable project will bring faster broadband internet access to communities like Coffman Cove and Kasaan on Prince of Wales Island. While the project is not...

www.wrangellsentinel.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiber Optic#Alaska Power Telephone#Sealink#Ap T Business Development#Wrangell
SEALink Submarine Fiber Optic Map

AP&T Wireless (APTW), a subsidiary of Alaska Power & Telephone, has initiated a marine route survey for the SEALink submarine fiber optic cable project. TerraSond - an Alaska-based company with an Alaskan crew - will be using a 105' vessel outfitted with advanced geophysical and hydrographic survey equipment to study the seafloor in advance of developing a final submarine cable route and design. The vessel, named the Qualifier 105, will spend approximately 20 days surveying seafloor areas between Coffman Cove and south Mitkoff Island, and Petersburg and Juneau. APTW will use data resulting from the survey, expected in August 2021, to select a submarine cable route that minimizes impacts and conflicts, and avoids features that could pose future risks to the cable.
Power agency will start laying new undersea cable

A cable-laying barge is scheduled to start work between Vank and Woronkofski islands the first week of July to replace a 3.5-mile section of the power line that connects Wrangell and Petersburg. The undersea cable, which was installed in 1983, developed a fault in September 2019. The Southeast Alaska Power...
Engineers to begin volumetric, sedimentation survey, study

The long talked about volumetric and sedimentation survey of Lake Cypress Springs is about to be redone with the approval of the Franklin County Water District’s Board of Directors at their June meeting. The project will determine what areas of the lake are suffering from sediment being washed off of...
Verizon Public Sector Lands $495M DOD Fiber Optic Network Contract; Jennifer Chronis Quoted

Verizon Public Sector has secured a $495 million Department of Defense (DOD) contract to deliver a next-generation, high-bandwidth, low-latency, Layer 2 wide area network supporting critical research. The company will provide switch, router, firewall and Edge Compute capabilities to help connect 200 different research, development, test, and evaluation laboratories and...
Control of county fiber optic network transferred

A new company will take operating control of the approximate 255-mile Oconee County-owned fiber optic network. County Council last night approved Upcountry Fiber, subsidiary of the Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative, to take over the county’s long-term lease with OneTone Telecom. Seneca-based One Tone has operated the network since January 2017. The Blue Ridge entity seeks to extend fiber optic access to a larger customer base.
Fiber Optic Cable Severed

Saturday you may have noticed that your Phone,Cable or Internet services were not working the reason for them not working a Fiber Optic Cable was severed causing outages across Indiana and Kentucky, here locally Metronet and Verizion were both affected all services were restored around 9pm Saturday night.
Underground fiber optic sensors record sounds of COVID lockdown, reopening

In March 2020, daily life in the United States changed in an instant as the country locked down to deal with the initial wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. New research reveals how residents in one community returned to their routines as the restrictions lifted, according to a team of Penn State scientists.
How Underground Fiber Optics Spy on People Shifting Above – NEWPAPER24

When final spring’s lockdown quieted the Penn State campus and surrounding city of State Faculty, a jury-rigged instrument was “listening.” A crew of researchers from the college had tapped into an underground telecom fiber optic cable, which runs two and half miles throughout campus, and turned it right into a form of scientific surveillance system.
Cloud Nine Announces Strategic Investment in Next Decentrum

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire – June 28, 2021 – Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc. (CNSX:CNI.CN) (OTC:CLGUF) (FRANKFURT:1JI0) (“Cloud Nine” or the “Company”), a leading EdTech company focused on leveraging Web 3.0 technologies, is pleased to announce that it has strengthened its existing tech development relationship with Next Decentrum Technologies Inc. (“Next Decentrum”), a private British Columbia corporation. Next Decentrum designs and builds dynamic, relevant, and human-led emerging tech education content and software, inspired by the modern theories of continuous innovations, lean thinking, and agile development. In connection with the new arrangement, the Company and Next Decentrum entered into a strategic alliance agreement (the “SAA”), a share purchase agreement (the “SPA”) and an investor rights agreement (the “IRA”), each dated June 25, 2021. Pursuant to the SAA, Next Decentrum has agreed to continue to provide development services to the Company, and pursuant to the SPA, the Company closed the first and second tranches of its strategic investment in Next Decentrum. The IRA grants the Company a right of first refusal to acquire Next Decentrum in the event of a potential change in control sale.
TPT Global Tech, Inc. Announces India Expansion Plans

TPT Global Tech Inc. gears up expansion plans for India under the leadership of Major General John F. Wharton (US Army, Ret.) who is a part of the Company's Board of Advisors and President of its Global Defence Division. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / TPT...
Offering Free Wi-Fi at In-Person Events Without Breaking the Budget

PCMA’s Catalyst community offers members a platform to ask each other questions, share ideas, or, as the website says, “communicate and collaborate.” Here’s a sampling from a recent Catalyst discussion. “We’ve been providing Wi-Fi complimentary for our in-person event attendees of 500-plus people for years and are considering dropping that...
Covington Electric Selects FiberRise Utility Grade Broadband™ Architecture for Buzz Broadband

Plan, Performance, and Partnerships Define Overall Broadband Solution. Covington Electric Cooperative (CEC) has selected FiberRise Utility Grade Broadband™ as the architecture and operations model for its broadband subsidiary Buzz Broadband. Utility Grade Broadband™ combines the business model, outside plant architecture, advanced network design, and an integrated operations environment to build a complete, highly reliable and affordable broadband network at a rate much faster than traditional build approaches. Arista and KGPCo are key UGB™ partners dedicated to the success of the overall project.
Wastequip Launches wasteware

Wastequip Introduces wasteware, A New Cloud-Based Waste and Recycling Management System. FREMONT, CA: Wastequip®, the leading waste-handling equipment manufacturer in North America, launches wasteware®, a cloud-based solution suite for the waste and recycling industries. This is the first product launch from the newly formed Technology Solutions division of Wastequip, with more features to come later this year.
AerinX and VD Gulf to implement innovative aircraft maintenance technology

AerinX in cooperation with VD Gulf, a independent MRO company in the Middle East region, will apply mixed reality-based system following a successful pilot. The total size of the market of high-tech digital MRO solutions is projected to grow from USD 606 million in 2020 to USD 1,809 million by 2030 meaning an average annual growth rate of 11% according to experts. AerinX is aiming to be a major player in this fast-developing segment. As an important milestone, the innovative company has agreed on a partnership to implement its mixed reality-based aircraft maintenance solution with Sharjah-based VD Gulf, with the base maintenance facility at Sharjah International Airport.
Mobileum Inc. Acquires Niometrics

CUPERTINO, Calif., June 29, 2021 /CNW/ -- Mobileum Inc. ("Mobileum"), a leading global provider of analytics solutions for roaming and network services, security, risk management, and testing and monitoring solutions, is pleased to announce that it has acquired Niometrics, a provider of deep network analytics. The acquisition expands Mobileum's actionable analytics platform with customer discovery, engagement, and experience capabilities, enabling Communications Service Providers ("CSPs") to identify new revenue streams and to improve customer experience across the entire customer lifecycle.
Fiber Optic Jumper Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2027 with Covid-19 Impact

This Fiber Optic Jumper market report also focuses on a few key projections that are necessary for a positive business future. New technologies are also presented in order to gain a total advantage over the competition. Numerous industry aspects, including sales methods, investments, and growth rate, are also statistically evaluated in the Market Report. It also focuses on making comparisons between a variety of geographical areas.
Partnership focuses on environmental compliance

Ship designer and engineer Deltamarin, shipbroker Barry Rogliano Salles (BRS), and ship classification company Bureau Veritas are cooperating to provide ship performance and energy transition solutions. The focus of the initiative is to provide a pathway and tools for owners to measure, verify and improve performance – with the aim...
Germany's NetCom Taps DZS for Fiber Optic Expansion

NetCom BW (NetCom) is leveraging the advanced DZS Velocity Fiber-to-the-Home and Fiber-to-the-Curb solutions to support the expansion and modernization of its fiber optic network, announced DZS recently. NetCom BW brings ultra-fast hyper-broadband services to rural areas in the southern German states of Baden-Württemberg and neighboring Bavaria. The company’s services include...
North Dakota Game & Fish: Pronghorn Survey Begins

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s annual aerial pronghorn survey will begin July 1 and is scheduled to be completed within two weeks. During the survey period, small airplanes will sometimes fly low over some parts of western North Dakota. Read the full story in your Monday, June 28th...