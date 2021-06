EUGENE, Ore. — The college career of Catlin native and University of Iowa track athlete Jenny Kimbro ended on Saturday in the NCAA Women's Track Championships. Kimbro finished up 18th overall after the last four events of the Heptathlon on Saturday. She finished 11th in the 200 meter run (24.98), 12th in the Javelin throw (35.97 meters), 13th in the 800 run (2:19.16) and 22nd in the long jump (5.38m).