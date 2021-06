The time has come; you are graduating high school. It's one of the biggest milestones of your life thus far. You have mixed feelings; on the one hand, you're so excited to be OUT OF THAT SCHOOL. No more waking up at ungodly hours sitting at your desk in classes that seem to drag on forever. On the other hand, that's it; no more being with friends for the majority of your day, no more sitting at the same lunch table you've sat at for the past four years with some of the same people you've known since kindergarten.