Russian leader Vladimir Putin quoted Leo Tolstoy after his summit meeting with President Biden: "There is no happiness in life. Only a mirage of it." I’m not a devotee of Tolstoy or Russian literature. But there is a reason my wife sometimes refers to me as "Dr. Doom." To me, the glass is more than half empty, if not down to the dregs. For some reason, I root for the Cincinnati Bengals. A Cincinnati sportswriter once summed up the plight of all Bengals fans with this gem: "The bigger the stakes, expect the worst and you’ll never be disappointed."