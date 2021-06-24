Cancel
Burnett County, WI

Special Weather Statement issued for Burnett, Washburn by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 02:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Burnett; Washburn A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT EAST CENTRAL PINE...SOUTH CENTRAL DOUGLAS...NORTHWESTERN WASHBURN AND NORTHEASTERN BURNETT COUNTIES At 157 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was near Danbury, or 26 miles east of Hinckley, moving east at 45 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph, half inch diameter hail, heavy downpours, and frequent cloud to ground lightning can be expected with this storm. Locations impacted include Webb Lake Wisconsin, Danbury, Markville, Cozy Corner, Riverside, and Saint Croix State Park. Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until this storm passes. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a sturdy shelter or a hard topped vehicle. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Seek shelter immediately inside a building or vehicle until this storm passes.

alerts.weather.gov
