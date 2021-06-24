Record High 300,000 Gun Sales Blocked by Background Checks in 2020

John Lott, a pro-Second Amendment activist, lashed out after being duped into speaking at a fake high school graduation in a ploy by a little-known gun control group. On Wednesday, Change the Ref, an organization aiming to raise awareness about mass shootings, released a video titled "The Lost Class," which showed Lott speaking to a chorus of empty chairs on June 4, an event he thought was a rehearsal for a prominent institution's graduation commencement. The footage featured clips of Lott talking about gun background checks as the group panned over the empty chairs and insisted thousands of high school students die from firearm violence annually, a number Change the Ref says would be improved by more laws regulating gun sales.