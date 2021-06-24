Record High 300,000 Gun Sales Blocked by Background Checks in 2020
The U.S. background check system prevented over 300,000 gun sales in 2020, a record high, the Associated Press reported Tuesday. Background checks blocked almost double the number of sales in 2020 compared to the year before, with 42% of rejections due to felony convictions, according to FBI data obtained by the AP. The data also shows that the rate of barred would-be gun owners increased from 0.6% to 0.8% over the past two years.tennesseestar.com