Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

A Recap in the Last Days of the Arizona Audit: Mainstream Media Meddling and ‘Blue Pen Jen’

By Corinne Murdock
tennesseestar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX, Arizona – The most eventful aspect of the Arizona audit appears to have had nothing to do with the audit itself – rather, it was antics from the mainstream media who came to cover it. Officials recounted to The Arizona Sun Times one incident in which several reporters left their designated seating, returned to the entryway, propped open the doors, and took pictures. Later, those reporters published stories claiming that the doors were left wide open during the audit.

tennesseestar.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black And Blue#Mainstream Media#Pens#Recap#The Arizona Sun Times#The Sun Times#The Arizona Guard#Gop#The Arizona Senate#Republican Party#Deloitte And Touche
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Twitter
Related
Arizona StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Arizona audit of 2020 election hits hand-count milestone

PHOENIX (AP) — A Republican-led hand recount of ballots cast in Arizona’s most populous county hit a major milestone Monday when counters finished tallying all the regular ballots cast in November’s presidential and U.S. Senate election, the Arizona Senate’s liaison said. Ken Bennett, a Republican former secretary of state who...
Electionsdrudge.com

One America News is the Face of the Arizona Election Audit

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed. #1 | Posted by LesWit at 2021-06-18 10:57 PM | Reply | Funny: 1. Lock her up! Lock her up!. Make her responsible for the stolen Arizona ballots that...
Arizona Stateconservativeangle.com

Arizona GOP Chairwoman Kelli Ward Provides and Update on the Maricopa Audit Disinformation From Media

Arizona GOP Chairwoman Kelli Ward provides an update today specifically targeting the disinformation from CNN and national media about a mysterious cabin in Montana and the vast right-wing conspiracy against Maricopa County officials. . Additionally, Arizona audit liaison Ken Bennett appeared on OAN news to discuss the suspect decisions from the Colorado Secretary of State. […]
Politicspopulist.press

BREAKING: Arizona Audit Update…

The hand counting of 2,089,563 ballots in Maricopa County concluded on Monday, ending the first part of this historic Arizona audit. The remaining paper evaluation process will be finished in the next 10 days or less.
Arizona Statekjzz.org

Arizona Audit Hand Recount Set To End At Veterans Memorial Coliseum

A hand recount of ballots cast in Maricopa County last fall is all but complete, but a review of the election ordered by Arizona Senate Republicans is far from over. Officials with the Senate’s controversial election audit said workers are “essentially finished” counting the nearly 2.1 million ballots cast during the November election. Spokesman Randy Pullen, the former chair of the Arizona Republican Party, told reporters on Tuesday that braille ballots are all that are left to count by hand.
Politicsdrrichswier.com

The Devastating Reality of the Arizona Forensic Audit

Democrats and the mainstream media have been aggressively denouncing the Maricopa County, Arizona election audit from the beginning. At, first I didn’t understand why. I thought that it was because they were afraid of what the results would be, but I now believe it’s something far worse. The Democrats aren’t...
Arizona StateWBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin GOP members return from trip to Arizona to watch election audit

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A group of Wisconsin Republicans has returned from a trip to Arizona where they watched the ongoing audit of the November election. Four Wisconsin GOP lawmakers toured the site themselves on Saturday. Representative Dave Murphy (R-Greenville) was among that group, and called the operation precise and...
Arizona Stateroselawgroupreporter.com

Documents shed light on security at Arizona audit

An off-duty Gila County Sheriff’s Office deputy patrols the floor of the Arizona election audit at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. /Photo by Jerod MacDonald-Evoy /Arizona Mirror. Documents released by the Arizona Senate shed new light on agreements between the legislative chamber and the groups providing private security services to the audit of Maricopa County’s 2020 election results.
Public Healththecovidblog.com

7 stories in June mainstream media buried and big tech censored

Let’s face it – there is no way our small blog can report on every event related to COVID dystopia. We didn’t even have time in this article to write about California McDonald’s restaurants now offering vaccinations. Some locations are offering a free Big Mac right after you get the experimental “McVaccine” in their super-clean, sanitary dining rooms. Of course the Centers for Disease Control admitted long ago that nearly 80% of COVID-19 hospitalizations are overweight and obese people.
SocietyPosted by
@LockerRoom

Mainstream Media Outlets Rally Around Indefensible Critical Race Theory

Gabe Kaminsky of the Federalist documents a mainstream media hit piece on a journalist who questions Critical Race Theory. Over the weekend, The Washington Post joined the Christopher Rufo smear campaign. He’s a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute who has become the face of public opposition to critical race theory. The article’s misrepresentations led to a story “clarification” that doesn’t go far enough.
Arizona StateDaily Gate City

Wildfire closes major Arizona interstate highway

A wildfire in southeast Arizona forced the shutdown of a busy coast-to-coast interstate highway for several hours on Tuesday. (June 23) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/79f58d4067c24ed08092769ebf968084.
Montana Stateconservativeangle.com

Arizona Audit Data Taken to ‘Secret’ Lab in Rural Montana for Analysis

The long and very winding road to the truth about an Arizona county’s general election apparently runs all the way to Montana. CNN tried to get to bottom of reports that voting machine information from Maricopa County had been trucked nearly 1,300 miles to Montana for analysis. “Arizona voting system data has been taken by…
Protestslaconiadailysun.com

Bruce Jenket: Mainstream media covering up truth about Jan. 6

Oh, what a tangled web we weave when we practice to deceive. Of course, this is referring to the mainstream media that continues to stand behind false allegations they spent weeks promoting as fact. As the truth comes out their effort to censor them is on full display. Do you remember the MSM vehemently denying that BLM was an active participant in the Jan. 6 riot when a conservative news outlet broke that story? Well apparently, the MSM got it wrong once again. Here is an article on the arrest of John Sullivan. https://bit.ly/3cBGbva Headline is “DOJ seizes $90,000 from insurgence USA activist who sold riot footage to media outlets.”