When it comes to gamers, there’s only one browser that provides spectacular features – the Opera GX browser. So, even though Opera may not be the first word that comes to mind in any discussion about web browsers, it is something gamers swear by. Of course, Google Chrome does command the biggest market share as far as overall browser segment is concerned. However, power users have always opted for browsers with more advanced features – Mozilla Firefox, Vivaldi and yes, Opera. Theses are all examples of browsers that offer more customisation and features. However, Opera GX had its limitations. Opera GX was first launched at E3 in 2019 for desktop users running Windows and macOS. Amazingly, mobile phone users were left out! Until now.