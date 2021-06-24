Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Crom Carmichael: ‘The Biden Agenda Is Being Carried Out in the Administrative State’

By Julie Carr
tennesseestar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLive from Music Row Wednesday morning on The Tennessee Star Report with Michael Patrick Leahy – broadcast on Nashville’s Talk Radio 98.3 and 1510 WLAC weekdays from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. – host Leahy welcomed the original all-star panelist Crom Carmichael to the studio to discuss how the Biden agenda is not dead as it continues to push forward through the administrative state conveniently allowing the mainstream media to blame Republicans.

tennesseestar.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Washington State
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Leahy
Person
Joe Manchin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Administrative State#The Tennessee Star Report#Talk Radio 98 3 And#Republicans#Star News Network#Democrats#Esg#2nd Vote Advisers#Blackrock#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust separate cases brought against Facebook last year, a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
Gloucester County, VAPosted by
NBC News

Supreme Court won't hear dispute over bathrooms for transgender students

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up the issue of whether the nation's schools must allow students to use the bathroom that match their gender identities. The court declined, without comment, to hear the case of Gavin Grimm, who has been at the center of a long legal battle with the school board in Gloucester County, Virginia. Grimm was born female but identified as male after his freshman year in high school, legally changing his name and beginning hormone therapy.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi may include Republican on Jan. 6 select committee

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is "seriously considering" including a Republican among her appointments to the new select committee dedicated to investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, an aide said Monday. Under the resolution to create the panel, Pelosi would appoint eight members, while House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) would name...