There might be just one pilot in the cockpit on your long-haul flight someday, if testing by Airbus is deemed a success. Reuters is reporting Airbus and Cathay Pacific are working to determine if it's possible to operate flights with one pilot at the controls most of the time. Cathay confirmed to Reuters it's probing "the concept of reduced crew operations," but declined to comment further. According to Reuters, the goal is to have single-pilot flights operational by 2025.