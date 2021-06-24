Front-Running the Crash – Charles Hugh Smith (06/24/2021)

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleWhat if everyone in the market realizes it’s now the moment to front-run the crash?. We have a fine-sounding word for running with the herd: momentum. When the herd is running, those who buy what the herd is buying and sell what the herd is selling are trading momentum, which sounds so much more professional and high-brow than the noisy, dusty image of large mammals (and their trading machines) mindlessly running with the herd.

The Fed Is Wrong: Inflation Is Sticky – Charles Hugh Smith (06/15/2021)

The Fed’s god-like powers will be revealed for what they really are: artifice and illusion. The Fed will be proven catastrophically wrong about inflation for the simple reason that inflation isn’t transitory, it’s sticky: when prices rise due to real-world scarcities and higher costs, they stay high and then move higher as expectations catch up with reality.
Stocksdailyforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: July 2021

The NASDAQ 100 has been very bullish over the last month, breaking above a significant barrier in the form of 14,000 during the last week of June. It is also the top of an ascending triangle, so I think at this point it suggests that the stock market is ready to go higher. That does not necessarily mean that it will go straight up in the air, but based upon previous technical analyses and the “measured move” of the triangle, we are probably looking at a move towards the 15,000 level, possibly even as high as 15,200 over the next several weeks.
Stocksetftrends.com

Why to Go Low in Search of Fixed Income Opportunities

There’s plenty of talk about the trying fixed income climate advisors and investors are facing this year, but broadly speaking, catastrophe is being averted, and some corners of the bond market are proving surprisingly resilient. Still, investors are apt to be concerned about the effects inflation, transitory as it may...
Stockswallstreetwindow.com

Are The US Major Indexes Rolling Over In An Excess Phase Peak Setup? – Chris Vermeulen (06/24/2021)

Recently, I published a research article on Bitcoin suggesting there may be a bigger downside price move setting up – breaking support near $30k and extending the Excess Phase Peak pattern that we warned about back in November 2020. Today, my team and I wanted to alert you that the recent price rotation in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Transportation Index COULD setup in an early stage (Phase #2) peaking formation similar to what started the recent down trend in Bitcoin.
Economywallstreetwindow.com

USA 2021: Capitalism for the Powerless, Crony-Socialism for the Powerful – Charles Hugh Smith (06/22/2021)

The only dynamic that’s even faintly “capitalist” about America’s Crony-Socialism is the price of political corruption is still a “market.”. The supposed “choice” between “capitalism” and “socialism” is a useful fabrication masking the worst of all possible worlds we inhabit: Capitalism for the powerless and Crony-Socialism for the powerful. Capitalism’s primary dynamics are reserved solely for the powerless: market price of money, capital’s exploitive potential, free-for-all competition and creative destruction.
Economywallstreetwindow.com

Bond Trading at the Fed – Robert Aro (06/14/2021)

One of the Federal Reserve’s “temporary emergency lending facilities” is being wound down! As announced on Wednesday, all assets purchased under the Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility (SMCCF) are expected to be sold. The nearly $14 billion facility holds approximately $8.5 billion corporate bonds, plus various bond Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) valued at approximately $5.2 billion. Bond ETFs are essentially bonds traded on the stock exchange. As the name of the facility implies, both asset purchases occurred on the secondary market.
StocksLife Style Extra

London pre-open: Stocks seen steady after muted Asian session

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set for a quiet open on Monday following a subdued session in Asia. The FTSE 100 was called to open unchanged at 7,136. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "As we head towards the end of the month and the end of the quarter it is notable that so far in 2021 equity markets look set to complete five successive months of gains, since the modest losses seen in January, with markets here in Europe set for a quiet start this morning, with Asia markets subdued and Hong Kong markets delayed by a rainstorm warning.
Stockseconomies.com

Nasdaq and S&P 500 hit new record highs

The US stock indices opened mostly higher on Monday, and hit new record highs. Investors are focused on the progress in the $1.2 trillion US infrastructure spending agreement. Federal Reserve members warned of a possible recession and a bubble in the US housing market, which could weigh down on the financial stability.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Dollar bulls may continue as inflation rises

A key inflation indicator that the Federal Reserve uses to set policies rose 3.4% in May from a year ago, the fastest increase since the early 1990s, according to data released last Friday. With a higher inflation leading to an unexciting stocks market, this may give dollar some support in the coming weeks.
BusinessDailyFx

Gold Price Susceptible to NFP Report amid Looming Fed Exit Strategy

The price of gold struggles to retain the rebound from the monthly low ($1761) as Federal Reserve officials show a greater willingness to winddown the quantitative easing (QE) program, and the previous metal may continue to face headwinds over the coming days as the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report is anticipated to show job growth increasing for the sixth consecutive month.
Businessetftrends.com

Could Liftoff Be Pushed Up Again?

That’s the question the bond market will be asking itself, if it isn’t doing so already. I don’t typically write two post-FOMC meeting blog posts, but the situation calls for it this time around. While everyone seems to be “talking about, talking about tapering,” perhaps the more important outcome of the Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting, in my opinion, was the movement in the ‘blue dots’…and here they are:
Businessfarmweeknow.com

Inflation running well above Fed's target

Inflation eased slightly to 2.2% this month compared to May when it hit a seven-year high of 2.4%. But that’s still well above the Federal Reserve’s target of 2% and raises questions of how soon the central bank may raise interest rates. Fed Chair Jerome Powell told a U.S. congressional...
Real Estatefinancialregnews.com

All 23 of the largest U.S. banks passed the Fed’s stress tests

All 23 large U.S. banks have passed the annual stress tests administered by the Federal Reserve Board. “Over the past year, the Federal Reserve has run three stress tests with several different hypothetical recessions, and all have confirmed that the banking system is strongly positioned to support the ongoing recovery,” the Fed’s Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles said.
Currenciesbabypips.com

Trade Watchlist: Short Fib Setup On EUR/USD?

After a swift run lower in June, EUR/USD was in consolidation mode last week. With top tier economic data from the U.S. coming soon, is this a setup for another momentum move?. Two weeks ago, we checked out a longer-term opportunity in EUR/USD to short on the potential of the Fed to hint at tapering pandemic stimulus measures. It looks like that’s playing out nicely so far after the Fed hinted at moving interest rate hikes forward to 2023, but that moved stalled quite a bit last week.
Marketseconomies.com

Gold falls to one-week low on US rate hike bets

Gold prices fell on Monday, and hit a 1-week low while on track for the second daily loss in 3 days, weighed down by growing odds that the Fed will start tightening the US policy soon, which is reflected in full pricing of a US interest rate hike in 2022.
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Largely Flat; Payrolls Release Set to End the Week

Investing.com - The dollar was largely unchanged in early European trade Monday, maintaining a firm tone after recent inflation data as the market prepares for this week’s key payrolls release. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six other currencies,...
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Slightly up after US Inflation Data Tempered Bets for Early Monetary Policy

Gold yesterday settled up by 0.12% at 46925 after U.S. inflation data tempered bets for early monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. Two Fed officials warned that inflation could rise more than policymakers expected in the near term. They spoke after Fed chief Jerome Powell said inflation would not be the only factor determining interest rate decisions.