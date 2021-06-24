Front-Running the Crash – Charles Hugh Smith (06/24/2021)

The NASDAQ 100 has been very bullish over the last month, breaking above a significant barrier in the form of 14,000 during the last week of June. It is also the top of an ascending triangle, so I think at this point it suggests that the stock market is ready to go higher. That does not necessarily mean that it will go straight up in the air, but based upon previous technical analyses and the “measured move” of the triangle, we are probably looking at a move towards the 15,000 level, possibly even as high as 15,200 over the next several weeks.