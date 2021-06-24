Front-Running the Crash – Charles Hugh Smith (06/24/2021)
What if everyone in the market realizes it’s now the moment to front-run the crash?. We have a fine-sounding word for running with the herd: momentum. When the herd is running, those who buy what the herd is buying and sell what the herd is selling are trading momentum, which sounds so much more professional and high-brow than the noisy, dusty image of large mammals (and their trading machines) mindlessly running with the herd.wallstreetwindow.com