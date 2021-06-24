DECATUR — Janet Ball Cannon, died June 21, 2021 in Southaven, Mississippi, just outside of Memphis. Mrs. Cannon was born in Balch, Arkansas, on September 2, 1937. She grew up in Memphis, Tennessee where she attended Humes High School, Memphis State University, and the University of Tennessee. She was employed as a dental hygienist in Memphis for Dr. Winfield Dunn, and later in Decatur, Alabama for Dr. Ed Kirby. She partnered with her husband in creating OEM Components, where they were both employed for many years. During her early years in Decatur, she was active in her community through Morgan County Medical Association and Decatur Junior Service League. Affectionately known as Mer, she was a talented artist and avid gardener, both of which she pursued well into retirement. She nourished her family with grace, humor, and loving guidance.