COCONUT CREEK, Fla., June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - PsyBio Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: PSYB) (OTC: PSYBF) ("PsyBio" or the "Company"), an intellectual property driven biotechnology company researching and developing novel formulations of psychoactive medications produced by genetically modified bacteria for the potential treatment of mental health challenges and other disorders, announces that further to the Company's press release dated June 1, 2021, the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), has accepted the Company's application for its previously announced normal course issuer bid (the "Share Buyback Program") for up to 2,983,951 subordinate voting shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares" or "SVS"), representing five percent of the issued and outstanding SVS.