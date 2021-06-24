Cancel
An updated* Pride 2021 on Capitol Hill: AIDS Memorial Pathway dedication, ‘silent’ DJ dance party in Cal Anderson, Pride vax pop-ups

Cover picture for the articleYou’ll have a few chances to gather to celebrate Pride on Capitol Hill this weekend despite a heat wave and a wave of disappointment for one event’s organizers. Here is an updated look at Pride weekend events around Capitol Hill and the Central District as the city’s largest in-person celebrations have been rescheduled for later in the year.

