Star News Network’s Washington Correspondent Neil McCabe on S1 Fail and Biden’s Agenda Coming to a Halt
host Leahy welcomed The Tennessee Star National Correspondent Neil McCabe to the newsmakers line to discuss the S1 ruling in the Senate, Biden's failing agenda, and more spending despite hidden signs of inflation.